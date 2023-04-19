NBA: Draymond Green’s history contributed to suspension

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green’s history as a “repeat offender” contributed to his suspension for Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings.

Joe Dumars, the NBA executive vice president and head of basketball operations, explained the league’s disciplinary decision in a phone interview Wednesday with ESPN.

“Here’s what it came down to: excessive and over-the-top actions, conduct detrimental and a repeat offender,” Dumars said. “That’s what separates this where you end up with a suspension.”

The NBA announced Green’s one-game suspension without pay on Tuesday night, one day after Green stomped on the chest of Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento won that game 114-106 to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round playoff series. Game 3 is Thursday night in San Francisco.

Green’s history of transgressions includes 162 career technical fouls, 17 ejections and now four suspensions. That was too much for the league to overlook despite the gravity of the defending champion Warriors’ situation.

“You know what the situation is, but you have to set that aside and look at the facts in front of you,” Dumars said. “... Repeat offender weighs as heavy as anything.”

Tests on Sabonis revealed a bruised sternum, another factor in the league’s decision.

“It plays a part -- you don’t ignore that,” Dumars acknowledged.

The incident that led to the ban happened with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter Monday. After falling to the floor, Sabonis grabbed at Green’s right ankle and held onto it, prompting Green to step down hard on his chest.

Green was given a Flagrant Foul 2, resulting in an ejection, while Sabonis received a technical foul.

Green, averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists in the first two games of the series. The four-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.8 assists in the regular season.