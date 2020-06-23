More Sports Basketball Basketball FIBA 3X3 Olympic qualifier tournament moves out of India The FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, will now take place in Graz (Austria) in May next year. Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 23 June, 2020 22:13 IST The decision to take the tournament out of Bengaluru means India loses its host spot in the field. - Getty Images Ashwin Achal Bengaluru 23 June, 2020 22:13 IST The FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament, which was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, will now take place in Graz (Austria) in May next year, FIBA announced on Tuesday.The decision to take the tournament out of Bengaluru means India loses its host spot in the field, thereby putting paid to hopes of qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The spots which were occupied by the Indian men’s and women’s team - both were placed in Group ‘D’ have now been taken by new host Austria.READ| FIBA confirms dates for Olympic qualifying tournament Basketball Federation of India Secretary-General Chander Mukhi Sharma stated that COVID-19-related concerns forced FIBA to take the decision. “COVID-19 cases are on the rise in India. It is tough to host a sports tournament in these circumstances. The government also has strict rules when it comes to conducting sports events distancing, compulsory quarantine, no spectators and so on. We have to strictly adhere to the government rules, and therefore had no choice but to forgo our hosting rights,” Chander told Sportstar. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos