Debutant South Sudan qualifies for Paris Olympics at FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Nearest challengers Egypt then lost 88-86 to New Zealand to hand the sole African qualifying berth on offer for the Paris Games to South Sudan.

Published : Sep 02, 2023 17:02 IST , Manila, Philippines - 1 MIN READ

South Sudan team celebrates after winning against Angola during its Basketball World Cup classification match at the Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines.
South Sudan team celebrates after winning against Angola during its Basketball World Cup classification match at the Araneta Coliseum, Manila, Philippines. | Photo Credit: AP

South Sudan qualified for the Paris Olympics on Saturday after finishing as the highest-placed African team at the Basketball World Cup.

Tournament debutant South Sudan, which played its first official international game only six years ago, beat Angola 101-78 in Manila to claim its third win of the competition.

Nearest challengers Egypt then lost 88-86 to New Zealand to hand the sole African qualifying berth on offer for the Paris Games to South Sudan.

Chicago Bulls points guard Carlik Jones scored 26 points and had 15 assists and 7 rebounds for South Sudan, which is ranked 62 in the world.

Marial Shayok scored 18 points and Nuni Omot, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya, where his parents spent three years after travelling more than 400 miles to flee civil war in Ethiopia, scored 17.

ALSO READ: FIBA Basketball World Cup: USA overcomes tough test to beat Montenegro 85-73

South Sudan has won plaudits for their dynamic play and positive attitude on and off the court at the World Cup being held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. It pulled off a historic win when it beat basketball-obsessed China 89-69 in its second game.

Although it was eliminated from title contention in the first round, it beat the Philippines 87-68 in the classification round to move closer to a spot at the Paris Olympics.

The team has captured the South Sudanese public’s imagination, with crowds gathering to watch their team on giant screens in the capital Juba.

