Record 55 NBA Players to compete in 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup

A record 55 current NBA players are featured on national team rosters for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which will be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia from Friday, August 25 – Sunday, September 10, up from 54 in 2019.

The tournament will feature a record 106 combined current NBA players, NBA draftees, and players with NBA experience, up from 103 in 2019.

Twenty-seven of the 32 participating national teams have at least one current NBA player, NBA draftee or a player with NBA experience, and national team rosters include 10 former NBA All-Stars

NBA All-Star players on national team rosters Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves; USA) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder; Canada) Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia) Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves; France) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers; USA) Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans; USA) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies; USA) Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland) Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves; Dominican Republic) Nikola Vučević (Chicago Bulls; Montenegro).

Outside of the United States, which features a tournament-high 12 NBA players, Australia has the most current NBA players (nine), followed by Canada (seven) and Germany (four).

Additional NBA stats and storylines for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 include:

Twenty-four NBA teams are represented on national team rosters, with the Orlando Magic, Jazz, Thunder and Timberwolves each featuring a league-high five players in the tournament, while the New York Knicks and Mavericks each have four players in the tournament.

There are 54 players with NBA G League experience on national team rosters.

The tournament features 16 players who have participated over the first three seasons of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), including 2023 BAL MVP Nuni Omot, who led Al Ahly (Egypt) to the 2023 BAL Championship after helping his native South Sudan qualify for the country’s first-ever appearance in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. The BAL is a professional league operated by the NBA and FIBA that features 12 club teams from across Africa and completed its third season in May 2023.

Australia National Team and former NBA Global Academy teammates Josh Giddey (Thunder) and Dyson Daniels (Pelicans), current NBA Academy Africa student-athlete Khaman Maluach (South Sudan), NBA Global Academy graduate Cui Yongxi (China) and NBA Academy Latin.

America participant Jean Montero (Dominican Republic) are poised to become the first current and former NBA Academy student-athletes to compete in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.