Antetokounmpo wants to see how committed Bucks are to winning a title before deciding on extension

The two-time MVP will become eligible next month to extend the deal that currently runs through the 2024-25 season, with a player option for 2025-26.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 15:24 IST , Milwaukee - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, April 24, 2023, in Miami.
FILE PHOTO - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, April 24, 2023, in Miami. | Photo Credit: Marta Lavandier/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO - Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat, April 24, 2023, in Miami. | Photo Credit: Marta Lavandier/ AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to see how committed the Milwaukee Bucks is to competing for another championship before deciding whether to sign a contract extension.

The two-time MVP will become eligible next month to extend the deal that currently runs through the 2024-25 season, with a player option for 2025-26. Antetokounmpo told The New York Times he wouldn’t sign an extension this year. He said it might make more sense next summer, “but even then, I don’t know.”

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside its arena

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do,” Antetokounmpo said. “And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to its first title in a half-century in 2021, seven months after signing a supermax extension. But the Bucks haven’t gotten beyond the second round of the playoffs the last two seasons.

The Bucks posted the NBA’s best regular-season record in 2022-23 but lost 4-1 to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs. They followed that up by firing coach Mike Budenholzer and replacing him with former Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

Antetokounmpo said he wanted to “see the dynamics” of how everything works with the new coaching staff before deciding whether to stay in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo also mentioned his hopes of playing his entire career with one franchise.

“But at the end of the day, being a winner, it’s over that goal,” Antetokounmpo said. “Winning a championship comes first. I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship.”

