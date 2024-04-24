Discus thrower Ritik Rathee clinched a silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday and helped India open its medal tally.
Rathee registered a best throw of 53.01 metres to bag the accolade.
The Athletics Federation of India announced a 60-member for the event, and will serve as qualifiers for the under-20 Worlds which will be held in Lima, Peru, in August.
In the championships last year, India was placed third with 19 medals, including six gold medals.
Latest on Sportstar
- DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans- who will win coin flip today?
- Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Ritik Rathee wins silver in discus throw, earns India’s first medal
- Premier League: Liverpool opens talks with Feyenoord over coach Slot - reports
- Indian athletes ready to showcase their potential in Asian U-20 meet
- Archery World Cup: Indian men’s and women’s compound teams eye gold in Shanghai after assuring country of medal
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE