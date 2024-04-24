MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Ritik Rathee wins silver in discus throw, earns India’s first medal

Rathee registered a best throw of 53.01 metres to clinch the silver medal.

Published : Apr 24, 2024 16:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ritik Rathee clinched a silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024.
Ritik Rathee clinched a silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: X | AFI
infoIcon

Ritik Rathee clinched a silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024. | Photo Credit: X | AFI

Discus thrower Ritik Rathee clinched a silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday and helped India open its medal tally.

Rathee registered a best throw of 53.01 metres to bag the accolade.

The Athletics Federation of India announced a 60-member for the event, and will serve as qualifiers for the under-20 Worlds which will be held in Lima, Peru, in August.

In the championships last year, India was placed third with 19 medals, including six gold medals.

Related Topics

Asian U20 Athletics Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans- who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Ritik Rathee wins silver in discus throw, earns India’s first medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool opens talks with Feyenoord over coach Slot - reports
    Reuters
  4. Indian athletes ready to showcase their potential in Asian U-20 meet
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery World Cup: Indian men’s and women’s compound teams eye gold in Shanghai after assuring country of medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Ritik Rathee wins silver in discus throw, earns India’s first medal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sreeshankar undergoes knee surgery in Doha
    PTI
  3. South Asian Triathlon Championship: Contingent of 33 to represent India
    PTI
  4. After knee injury, Rupal makes a comeback to Indian team for World Relays
    Stan Rayan
  5. TCS World 10K Bengaluru: New route in store for 2024 edition
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. DC vs GT Toss updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals or Gujarat Titans- who will win coin flip today?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Ritik Rathee wins silver in discus throw, earns India’s first medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Premier League: Liverpool opens talks with Feyenoord over coach Slot - reports
    Reuters
  4. Indian athletes ready to showcase their potential in Asian U-20 meet
    Team Sportstar
  5. Archery World Cup: Indian men’s and women’s compound teams eye gold in Shanghai after assuring country of medal
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment