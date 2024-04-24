Asian U20 Athletics Championships: Ritik Rathee wins silver in discus throw, earns India’s first medal

Discus thrower Ritik Rathee clinched a silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships 2024 in Dubai on Wednesday and helped India open its medal tally.

Rathee registered a best throw of 53.01 metres to bag the accolade.

The Athletics Federation of India announced a 60-member for the event, and will serve as qualifiers for the under-20 Worlds which will be held in Lima, Peru, in August.

In the championships last year, India was placed third with 19 medals, including six gold medals.