MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside its arena

The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honour Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 22:28 IST , Los Angeles - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012.
FILE PHOTO: Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. | Photo Credit: Lucy Nicholson/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lakers guard Kobe Bryant smiles during an interview at NBA media day for the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in Los Angeles October 1, 2012. | Photo Credit: Lucy Nicholson/ REUTERS

The Los Angeles Lakers will unveil a statue of Kobe Bryant outside its downtown arena on Feb. 8.

The 17-time NBA champion Lakers announced the plan Thursday to honour Bryant, the fourth-leading scorer in NBA history and a beloved mainstay of the franchise for 20 seasons.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

ALSO READ: James Harden fined USD 100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers

Bryant participated in the initial planning of his statue after his retirement in 2016, according to the Lakers. He is the sixth former Lakers player and seventh team employee to be honoured with a statue in the so-called “Star Plaza” outside the arena, which has been the Lakers’ home since 1999.

The 2/8/24 date of the unveiling is conspicuous: Kobe wore No. 8 and No. 24 during each half of his Lakers career, while Gianna wore No. 2 while playing youth basketball. The Bryants were flying together to a basketball competition with seven others when their helicopter crashed in fog in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s statue will join those of Lakers greats Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West and broadcaster Chick Hearn.

Star Plaza also includes statues of the Los Angeles Kings’ Wayne Gretzky, Luc Robitaille, Dustin Brown and announcer Bob Miller, along with champion boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

The Lakers say they are planning “a series of physical tributes” to honor Bryant beyond the statue, which is designed by sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany.

“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement.

“There is no better place for Kobe to be honoured with a statue than here at the centre of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Los Angeles Lakers /

Kobe Bryant /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City announces signing of winger Jeremy Doku
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Bull and Verstappen could continue dominance until 2026, fears Leclerc, Hamilton
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin starts in Long Jump final; Femke Bol in 400m hurdles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside its arena
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside its arena
    AP
  2. James Harden fined USD 100,000 for public comments about status with 76ers
    AP
  3. Bahamas stuns Argentina, moves closer to Paris Olympic basketball berth
    AP
  4. NBA looking into James Harden’s ‘liar’ claims - reports
    Reuters
  5. James Harden: Relationship with 76ers beyond repair
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester City announces signing of winger Jeremy Doku
    Team Sportstar
  2. Red Bull and Verstappen could continue dominance until 2026, fears Leclerc, Hamilton
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2023 men’s draw: Alcaraz vs Sinner, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas amongst projected quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin starts in Long Jump final; Femke Bol in 400m hurdles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Los Angeles Lakers to unveil Kobe Bryant statue outside its arena
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment