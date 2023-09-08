MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FIBA Basketball World Cup: Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game

Serbia (6-1) is in the World Cup final for the second time in the last three tournaments. It lost to the U.S. in the 2014 final, and will face either the Americans or Germany on Sunday night in the title game at Manila.

Published : Sep 08, 2023 16:53 IST , MANILA - 3 MINS READ

AP
Serbian players celebrate their win over Canada in a Basketball World Cup semifinal game in Manila.
Serbian players celebrate their win over Canada in a Basketball World Cup semifinal game in Manila. | Photo Credit: Michael Conroy
infoIcon

Serbian players celebrate their win over Canada in a Basketball World Cup semifinal game in Manila. | Photo Credit: Michael Conroy

No Nikola Jokic, no problem. Even with its best player sitting out this summer, Serbia is going to play for gold at the Basketball World Cup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points and Serbia defeated Canada 95-86 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday. Ognjen Dobric and Nikola Milutinov each scored 16 for Serbia, the best-shooting team so far in the tournament — making 55% of its shots coming into the day, then connecting on 62% to end Canada’s hopes of gold.

Serbia (6-1) is in the World Cup final for the second time in the last three tournaments. It lost to the U.S. in the 2014 final, and will face either the Americans or Germany on Sunday night in the title game at Manila.

READ MORE | FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Doncic ejected as Canada tops Slovenia

RJ Barrett scored 23 for Canada (5-2), which was bidding to make the World Cup final for the first time. It’ll face the Germany-U.S. loser for the bronze on Sunday, when the Canadians will try for their most significant international medal since winning silver at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Dillon Brooks scored 16 for Canada and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 15 — 10 below his tournament average entering the day.

Jokic decided not to play this summer after leading the Denver Nuggets to the NBA championship back in June, giving himself time to rest before the looming title defense. Serbia moved on, and then had to regroup again in this tournament after the shock of losing reserve forward Borisa Simanic after he wound up needing a kidney removed after getting elbowed in a game against South Sudan.

Come Sunday, they’ll have a medal anyway. Gold or silver, that’s the only question.

Canada started the tournament with an emphatic 95-65 win over reigning Olympic silver medalist France, and had the second-lowest odds — behind the U.S. — of winning gold. But it got into a slew of foul trouble early Friday, which kept the defense from getting on track, which in turn kept the offense from getting easy baskets.

And Serbia feasted off all of that. Serbia’s lead was 52-39 at the break, and Canada was fuming over the foul situation.

It was called for 17 fouls — including a technical late in the half on coach Jordi Fernandez — in the first 20 minutes compared to 11 for Serbia, and all five of its starters had at least two fouls by the break. Gilgeous-Alexander got his second foul with 3:27 left in the first; Serbia responded with a 9-0 run and kept the lead for the rest of the half.

Serbia led by 15 late in the half. That was the biggest deficit Canada had faced yet in this tournament; it faced 12-point deficits against Latvia and Spain, rallying to win both times.

Not this time, though.

Related Topics

FIBA Basketball World Cup /

Nikola Jokic /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIBA Basketball World Cup: Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game
    AP
  2. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-19 Championship
    PTI
  3. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st ODI updates: Stokes back in England XI, Brook to open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. FIBA Basketball World Cup: Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game
    AP
  2. FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Doncic ejected as Canada tops Slovenia
    AP
  3. FIBA Basketball World Cup: Germany ends Latvia’s WC run to reach semifinals
    AFP
  4. FIBA World Cup 2023: USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach semifinals
    AP
  5. FIBA World Cup 2023: Serbia moves into semifinals by beating Lithuania
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FIBA Basketball World Cup: Serbia runs past Canada 95-86 and reaches the gold medal game
    AP
  2. India announces 23-member squad for SAFF U-19 Championship
    PTI
  3. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 1st ODI updates: Stokes back in England XI, Brook to open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment