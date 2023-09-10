MagazineBuy Print

Germany beats Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup crown

Germany leaned on a 22-10 surge in the third quarter to build a cushion, and never let go of the lead to win the World Cup’s first all-European final since 2006. 

Published : Sep 10, 2023 20:20 IST , MANILA - 0 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Daniel Theis and Franz Wagner celebrate with teammates after winning the FIBA World Cup 2023 Final.
Germany’s Daniel Theis and Franz Wagner celebrate with teammates after winning the FIBA World Cup 2023 Final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Germany's Daniel Theis and Franz Wagner celebrate with teammates after winning the FIBA World Cup 2023 Final.

Germany won its first FIBA Basketball World Cup crown by beating an undermanned Serbia 83-77 on Sunday in Manila.

Germany leaned on a 22-10 surge in the third quarter to build a cushion, and never let go of the lead to win the World Cup’s first all-European final since 2006. 

