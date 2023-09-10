Germany won its first FIBA Basketball World Cup crown by beating an undermanned Serbia 83-77 on Sunday in Manila.
Germany leaned on a 22-10 surge in the third quarter to build a cushion, and never let go of the lead to win the World Cup’s first all-European final since 2006.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- US Open champion Coco Gauff receives congratulatory messages from Swiatek, Obamas, Roddick, Sharapova and others
- India vs Pakistan LIVE Weather Updates Colombo, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 in 24.1 overs; Rain stops; Inspection at 8:30 PM
- Germany beats Serbia to win first Basketball World Cup crown
- India vs Pakistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: IND 147/2 (24.1 overs); Third inspection at 8:30 PM, Overs set to be reduced after rain delay - IND vs PAK updates
- Hansi Flick sacked as Germany manager ahead of Euro 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE