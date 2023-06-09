Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Miami Heat forward Butler excited about Messi’s impact in Miami

Messi, 35, announced on Wednesday he plans to take his talent to South Beach after his contract with French champions Paris St Germain expires at the end of this month.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 14:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat in action.
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Six-times NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler said he is excited about Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami and that the Argentine World Cup winner will do a lot of good for US football.

ALSO READ
Messi’s move to Inter Miami sends ticket prices soaring 1,034%

Messi, 35, announced on Wednesday he plans to take his talent to South Beach after his contract with French champions Paris St Germain expires at the end of this month.

Butler, who has led the Miami Heat to its second NBA Finals in four years, said his arrival will be a real boost for Miami.

“He’s one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game,” Butler told reporters on Thursday. “I’m so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that calibre here.

ALSO READ
NBA Finals: Heat running out of time to find answer to Jokic

“Now that he is here, I think all the football fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I’m glad he is here.”

Butler, 33, said he has met Messi but does not know him well.8

“Will I reach out? Probably not,” Butler said. “I know he has probably got a ton of stuff going on anyway ... I know we will link whenever he is here.”

Heat are trailing Denver Nuggets 2-1 in the Finals ahead of Game 4 in Miami on Friday.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Miami Heat forward Butler excited about Messi’s impact in Miami
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 3: Rahane in focus; India needs 119 to avoid follow-on, trails Australia by 318
    Team Sportstar
  3. Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
    Reuters
  4. Premier Handball League 2023: Rules, format, squads, fixture & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Miami Heat forward Butler excited about Messi’s impact in Miami
    Reuters
  2. NBA Finals: Heat running out of time to find answer to Jokic
    Reuters
  3. NBA mock draft: Wembanyama’s French teammate’s draft stock on the rise
    AP
  4. Suns weighing options for Chris Paul’s future - reports
    Reuters
  5. We didn’t offer much resistance, says Heat’s Spoelstra
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Miami Heat forward Butler excited about Messi’s impact in Miami
    Reuters
  2. IND vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final Day 3: Rahane in focus; India needs 119 to avoid follow-on, trails Australia by 318
    Team Sportstar
  3. Disney’s Hotstar makes ODI World Cup, Asia Cup streaming free for Indian mobile users
    Reuters
  4. Premier Handball League 2023: Rules, format, squads, fixture & live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  5. WTC Final: How many runs does India need to avoid follow-on?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment