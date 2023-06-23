MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Time for Ja Morant to change his behaviour, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says

Kleiman said the latest incident is part of a pattern of “problematic behaviour” for Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 and the 2020 Rookie of the Year.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 13:00 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 26, 2023.
FILE PHOTO: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Brandon Dill/AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant plays during the second half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: Brandon Dill/AP

Memphis Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman said the 25-game suspension the NBA slapped guard Ja Morant with “was appropriate,” and it is up to Morant to change the behaviour that led to two bans in four months.

The Grizzlies’ vice president of basketball operations made the comments after Thursday night’s NBA draft. Kleiman is the first team official to publicly discuss Morant’s situation and the NBA’s punishment of the two-time All-Star for flashing a gun on social media after the season.

Kleiman said the latest incident is part of a pattern of “problematic behaviour” for Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in 2019 and the 2020 Rookie of the Year.

“At this point, it doesn’t matter until he follows through,” Kleiman said. “I couldn’t care less about words. Ja has to prove it.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the latest suspension June 16, and Silver made clear the guard must stop his “alarming” habit of flashing guns on social media.

The suspension for the upcoming season comes a month after a second video of Morant flashing a handgun was streamed online. The video of Morant showing a gun while sitting in the passenger seat of a car was posted after his eight-game suspension in March for a video in which he flashed a handgun in a Denver-area strip club.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant indefinitely from team activities after the second video surfaced. The team had issued only a statement that it supported the NBA’s punishment for this “latest episode.”

Morant is due to make around $33.5 million this season. He now stands to lose just over $300,000 per game — or approximately $7.5 million. He also will have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated, the NBA said.

Silver said the two-time All-Star’s decision-making is “disconcerting.”

Morant issued an apology to everyone after his latest suspension through his representatives.

There still apparently are some discussions about what Morant is allowed to do during the suspension. Kleiman expects once Morant is ‘”re-integrated into the team environment” that he will be allowed to take part in individual workouts, conditioning and have access to team medical facilities.

The Grizzlies will be without Morant for the first 25 games when the season starts in October, and the guard’s margin for error is zero.

“There’s no room for steps back,” Kleiman said. “Ja has the opportunity to come back from this. And everyone wants him to be successful.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ja Morant /

NBA /

Memphis Grizzlies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Live Score, Taipei Open: Prannoy aims to enter semifinal - Latest Updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Time for Ja Morant to change his behaviour, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says
    AP
  3. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons, joins Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Football official says India-Pakistan game could be a turning point for sports
    AP
  5. Podcast: Harmanpreet Singh, Savita Punia and Lalremsiami on life in Indian hockey, Olympic values and ups and downs in sport
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Time for Ja Morant to change his behaviour, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says
    AP
  2. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Portland Trail Blazers?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Indiana Pacers?
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Golden State Warriors?
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by San Antonio Spurs?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long Live Score, Taipei Open: Prannoy aims to enter semifinal - Latest Updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Time for Ja Morant to change his behaviour, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says
    AP
  3. Anirudh Thapa leaves Chennaiyin FC after 7 seasons, joins Mohun Bagan
    Team Sportstar
  4. Football official says India-Pakistan game could be a turning point for sports
    AP
  5. Podcast: Harmanpreet Singh, Savita Punia and Lalremsiami on life in Indian hockey, Olympic values and ups and downs in sport
    Santadeep Dey,Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment