MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed - LIVE

NBA Draft: Here is the full list of players who were traded right after getting picked.

Updated : Jun 23, 2023 08:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jarace Walker poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the Washington Wizards.
Jarace Walker poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the Washington Wizards. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Jarace Walker poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected eighth overall by the Washington Wizards. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA Draft 2023 at the Barclays Centre saw the trade of Bilal Coulibaly from the Indiana Pacers to the Washington Wizards for Jarace Walker and two draft picks.

CHECK | NBA Draft 2023 LIVE

Here is the full list of trades completed on the night:

INDIANA PACERS - WASHINGTON WIZARDS

Pacers get: Jarace Walker (8th pick), 2x 2028 second-round picks

Wizards get: Bilal Coulibaly (7th pick)

DALLAS MAVERICKS - OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Mavericks get: Dereck Lively II (12th pick)

Thunder get: Cason Wallace (10th pick), Davis Bertans

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Topics

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 Live Updates: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; Cam Whitmore to Houston
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed - LIVE
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; Warriors pick Podziemski; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Robert Samuels appointed interim head coach for West Indies women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rublev takes revenge on Hanfmann in Halle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed - LIVE
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft 2023: Portland Trail Blazers picks Scoot Henderson
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023: San Antonio Spurs picks Victor Wembanyama
    Reuters
  4. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; Warriors pick Podziemski; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. NBA Draft 2023 Live Updates: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; Cam Whitmore to Houston
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA Draft 2023 Live Updates: Wembanyama No. 1 pick by San Antonio; Cam Whitmore to Houston
    Team Sportstar
  2. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed - LIVE
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023 LIVE updates: Full list of players picked; Warriors pick Podziemski; streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Robert Samuels appointed interim head coach for West Indies women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rublev takes revenge on Hanfmann in Halle
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment