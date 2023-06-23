NBA Draft 2023: Full list of trades completed - LIVE

The NBA Draft 2023 at the Barclays Centre saw the trade of Bilal Coulibaly from the Indiana Pacers to the Washington Wizards for Jarace Walker and two draft picks.
Here is the full list of trades completed on the night:
INDIANA PACERS - WASHINGTON WIZARDS
Pacers get: Jarace Walker (8th pick), 2x 2028 second-round picks
Wizards get: Bilal Coulibaly (7th pick)
DALLAS MAVERICKS - OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER
Mavericks get: Dereck Lively II (12th pick)
Thunder get: Cason Wallace (10th pick), Davis Bertans
