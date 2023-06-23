Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the NBA draft picks.

San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama - Center - France

Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller - Forward - USA

Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson - Guard - USA

Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson - Guard - USA

Detroit Pistons - Ausar Thompson - Forward - USA

Orlando Magic - Anthony Black - Guard - USA

Indiana Pacers - Bilal Coulibaly - Guard - France

Washington Wizards - Jarace Walker - Forward - USA

Utah Jazz - Taylor Hendricks - Forward - USA

Dallas Mavericks - Cason Wallace - Guard - USA

Oralando Magic - Jett Howard - Guard - USA

Oklahoma City Thunder - Dereck Lively II - Center - USA

Toronto Raptors - Gradey Dick - Guard - USA

New Orleans Pelicans - Jordan Hawkins - Guard - USA

Atlanta Hawks - Kobe Bufkin - Guard - USA

Utah Jazz - Keyonte George - Guard - USA

Los Angeles Lakers - Jalen Hood-Schifino - Guard - USA

Miami Heat - Jaime Jaquez Jr -Guard - USA

Golden State Warriors - Brandin Podziemski - Guard - USA

Houston Rockets - Cam Whitmore - Forward - USA

Brooklyn Nets - Noah Clowney - Forward/center - USA

Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead - Guard -USA

The Thompson twins

Amen and Ausar Thompson were picked back-to-back by Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons respectively.

As expected!

Wembanyama becomes the first player to be picked in the NBA Draft 2023. San Antonio Spurs has acquired the services of the 19-year-old Frenchman.

Just a matter of minutes

The San Antonio Spurs won NBA Draft Lottery 2023, which was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Spurs will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2023 that just got underway. Victor Wembanyama, the French phenom is expected to be the first pick.

