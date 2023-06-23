  • San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama - Center - France
  • Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller - Forward - USA
  • Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson - Guard - USA
  • Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson - Guard - USA
  • Detroit Pistons - Ausar Thompson - Forward - USA
  • Orlando Magic - Anthony Black - Guard - USA
  • Indiana Pacers - Bilal Coulibaly - Guard - France
  • Washington Wizards - Jarace Walker - Forward - USA
  • Utah Jazz - Taylor Hendricks - Forward - USA
  • Dallas Mavericks - Cason Wallace - Guard - USA
  • Oralando Magic - Jett Howard - Guard - USA
  • Oklahoma City Thunder - Dereck Lively II - Center - USA
  • Toronto Raptors - Gradey Dick - Guard - USA
  • New Orleans Pelicans - Jordan Hawkins - Guard - USA
  • Atlanta Hawks - Kobe Bufkin - Guard - USA
  • Utah Jazz - Keyonte George - Guard - USA
  • Los Angeles Lakers - Jalen Hood-Schifino - Guard - USA
  • Miami Heat - Jaime Jaquez Jr -Guard - USA
  • Golden State Warriors - Brandin Podziemski - Guard - USA
  • Houston Rockets - Cam Whitmore - Forward - USA
  • Brooklyn Nets - Noah Clowney - Forward/center - USA
  • Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead  - Guard -USA