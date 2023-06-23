Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the NBA draft picks.
- San Antonio Spurs - Victor Wembanyama - Center - France
- Charlotte Hornets - Brandon Miller - Forward - USA
- Portland Trail Blazers - Scoot Henderson - Guard - USA
- Houston Rockets - Amen Thompson - Guard - USA
- Detroit Pistons - Ausar Thompson - Forward - USA
- Orlando Magic - Anthony Black - Guard - USA
- Indiana Pacers - Bilal Coulibaly - Guard - France
- Washington Wizards - Jarace Walker - Forward - USA
- Utah Jazz - Taylor Hendricks - Forward - USA
- Dallas Mavericks - Cason Wallace - Guard - USA
- Oralando Magic - Jett Howard - Guard - USA
- Oklahoma City Thunder - Dereck Lively II - Center - USA
- Toronto Raptors - Gradey Dick - Guard - USA
- New Orleans Pelicans - Jordan Hawkins - Guard - USA
- Atlanta Hawks - Kobe Bufkin - Guard - USA
- Utah Jazz - Keyonte George - Guard - USA
- Los Angeles Lakers - Jalen Hood-Schifino - Guard - USA
- Miami Heat - Jaime Jaquez Jr -Guard - USA
- Golden State Warriors - Brandin Podziemski - Guard - USA
- Houston Rockets - Cam Whitmore - Forward - USA
- Brooklyn Nets - Noah Clowney - Forward/center - USA
- Brooklyn Nets - Dariq Whitehead - Guard -USA
Amen and Ausar Thompson were picked back-to-back by Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons respectively.
Wembanyama becomes the first player to be picked in the NBA Draft 2023. San Antonio Spurs has acquired the services of the 19-year-old Frenchman.
The San Antonio Spurs won NBA Draft Lottery 2023, which was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. The Spurs will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2023 that just got underway. Victor Wembanyama, the French phenom is expected to be the first pick.
What is NBA lottery?
