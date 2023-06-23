NBA Draft 2023 Live Updates: Wembanyama set to be No. 1 pick; draft order, picks, trades news

- June 23, 2023 05:42No. 1 pick - Victor Wembanyama to San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs selects Victor Wembanyama with its first pick.
- June 23, 2023 05:41All Set!
The time for the first pick.
- June 23, 2023 05:34Superstar already
The likely No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama already is a favourite among the fans.
- June 23, 2023 05:23The Pelicans lurking
There have been murmurs that the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to move higher up the order from their current 14th pick. In order to do that, they’re even willing to part with 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson - a player who has struggled with injuries.
So far, however, there’s been no news of a potential move by the team.
- June 23, 2023 05:17San Antonio Spurs No. 1 picks
The Spurs will make their third No. 1 pick in their history. The franchise’s first pick came in 1987 when they signed David Robinson. The second of the two picks was in 1997 which landed them Tim Duncan.
The two stars won a combined total of five NBA titles and were inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame.
- June 23, 2023 05:09Who will Portland Trail Blazers pick?
Portland has a big call to make. In an off-season when the noise around Damian Lilliard’s time at the franchise has been the loudest, the team needs a solid support cast. If Charlotte Hornets is to go with Scoot Henderson, then Brandon Miller will be the likely choice for Portland.
- June 23, 2023 04:34No 1 picks in the NBA Draft
Victor Wembanyama has created a buzz rarely seen before in the league. His athletic abilities and unique frame make him a generational talent.
But before his fate is decided in the NBA, here’s the full list of players who have been the first picks in the past.
- June 23, 2023 04:21Full list of players in 2023 NBA Draft
- June 23, 2023 04:04Los Angeles Lakers move higher up the order
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers swapped their 47th pick for Indiana Pacers’ 40th pick.
The Lakers now have the 17th and 40th picks in the 2023 Draft.
- June 23, 2023 03:46Chris Paul headed to Golden State Warriors
The big breaking of the day has been Chris Paul’s trade to Golden State Warriors. ESPN and The Athletic report that the Warriors and Washington Wizards are close to reaching a deal where Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins and two future draft picks will be traded to the Wizards for the veteran point guard.
- June 23, 2023 03:38NBA Draft 2023: 1st Round Order
- San Antonio Spurs
- Charlotte Hornets
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Houston Rockets
- Detroit Pistons
- Orlando Magic
- Indiana Pacers
- Washington Wizards
- Utah Jazz
- Dallas Mavericks
- Orlando Magic (via Chicago)
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Toronto Raptors
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Atlanta Hawks
- Utah Jazz (via Minnesota)
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Miami Heat
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets (via LA Clippers)
- Brooklyn Nets (via Phoenix)
- Brooklyn Nets
- Portland Trail Blazers (via New York)
- Sacramento Kings
- Boston Celtics (via Memphis)
- Indiana Pacers (via Cleveland)
- Charlotte Hornets (via Denver)
- Utah Jazz (via Philadelphia)
- Denver Nuggets (via Boston)
- Los Angeles Clippers (via Milwaukee)
- June 23, 2023 03:32LIVE STREAMING INFO
What time will the NBA Draft 2023 begin?
The NBA Draft 2023 will begin at 8:00 PM ET on June 22. In India, the draft will commence at 05:30 AM on June 23.
Where to watch the NBA Draft 2023?
The NBA Draft will be telecast live on ESPN and ABC in the United States. In India, the live telecast will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
The NBA Draft can also be live streamed on JioCinema.
