NBA Draft 2023 Live Updates: Wembanyama set to be No. 1 pick; draft order, picks, trades news

June 23, 2023 05:23

The Pelicans lurking

There have been murmurs that the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to move higher up the order from their current 14th pick. In order to do that, they’re even willing to part with 2019 No. 1 pick Zion Williamson - a player who has struggled with injuries.

So far, however, there’s been no news of a potential move by the team.