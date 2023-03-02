Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant accused of punching, flashing gun at teenager

Ja Morant, an NBA basketball player with Memphis Grizzlies, has been accused of punching and flashing a gun at a 17-year-old and threatening security at a mall.

According to a Washington Post, Murant has been accused of punching the teenager multiple times during a basketball game at the player’s house last summer and later emerged ‘with a gun visible in the waistband of his pants and his hand on the weapon.”

Also Read NBA roundup: Antetokounmpo guides Bucks to win over Magic

Morant, however, said he was acting in self-defence because the teenager threw a basketball at his head and charged towards him.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office refused to impose any charges against Morant after finding “not enough evidence to proceed with a case.”

The teenager filed a lawsuit against Morant in September 2022. In a court proceeding, he said he hit Morant in the face ‘accidentally’ with a ball, leading to Morant using ‘a closed fist’ to knock him on the ground.

Morant, in his defence, said, the teenager “made verbal threats stating he’d ‘light his house up” and “he and his family were put in fear by the statement.”

Also Read | NBA: Jayson Tatum’s big night leads Boston Celtics past Cleveland Cavaliers

The boy said Morant hit him enough to leave a “large knot” on the side of his head.

Last month, NBA investigated into Indiana Pacers’ allegations against Morant that he “aggressively confronted” members of the Pacers after a game on January 29.