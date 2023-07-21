Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs for Monaco

Former NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker signed for next season with Monaco on Friday.

A four-time All-Star between 2017 and 2020, Walker is one of the highest profile signings in the history of the French league.

He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets where he played for eight seasons before leaving in 2019, before spending two seasons at the Boston Celtics, then a season at the New York Knicks.

ᴋᴇᴍʙᴀ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇʀ ᴇsᴛ ᴍᴏɴéɢᴀsǫᴜᴇ 🔴⚪️



✍️ L'AS Monaco est heureuse d'annoncer la signature pour la saison à venir du meneur américain 🇺🇸



4️⃣ fois All-Star 🌟 le meilleur marqueur de l'histoire des Charlotte Hornets (12 009 points) a disputé 750 matchs en NBA 🔛



🚀… pic.twitter.com/FYFX1ionHh — AS Monaco Basket 🇲🇨 (@ASMonaco_Basket) July 21, 2023

Last season, the 33-year-old played just nine games with the Dallas Mavericks, who signed him as a free agent in November before cutting him in January.

The experienced Walker played 750 NBA games during his career and is the all-time leading scorer for the Hornets.

Monaco hopes Walker he will line up alongside influential American guard Mike James, who joined in July 2021 and still has a season left on his contract in the Principality.

Walker is the fourth signing by the reigning French champion as it attempts to improve on its third-place finish in the Euroleague -- Europe’s top club competition -- last season.

French internationals Terry Tarpey, Mam Jaiteh and Petr Cornelie have also been recruited.

Monaco also confirmed the one-season extension of the contract of Lithuanian centre Donatas Motiejunas, 32.