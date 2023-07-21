MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

GetImageContent.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs for Monaco

Monaco hopes Walker he will line up alongside influential American guard Mike James, who joined in July 2021 and still has a season left on his contract in the Principality.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 21:30 IST , MONACO - 1 MIN READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Former NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker.
FILE PHOTO: Former NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Former NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker. | Photo Credit: AP

Former NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker signed for next season with Monaco on Friday.

A four-time All-Star between 2017 and 2020, Walker is one of the highest profile signings in the history of the French league.

He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets where he played for eight seasons before leaving in 2019, before spending two seasons at the Boston Celtics, then a season at the New York Knicks.

Last season, the 33-year-old played just nine games with the Dallas Mavericks, who signed him as a free agent in November before cutting him in January.

The experienced Walker played 750 NBA games during his career and is the all-time leading scorer for the Hornets.

Monaco hopes Walker he will line up alongside influential American guard Mike James, who joined in July 2021 and still has a season left on his contract in the Principality.

Walker is the fourth signing by the reigning French champion as it attempts to improve on its third-place finish in the Euroleague -- Europe’s top club competition -- last season.

French internationals Terry Tarpey, Mam Jaiteh and Petr Cornelie have also been recruited.

Monaco also confirmed the one-season extension of the contract of Lithuanian centre Donatas Motiejunas, 32.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kemba Walker /

NBA /

NBA All-Stars

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tokyo Games bronze medallist Harvinder books spot for Paris 2024 Paralympics; India secures six spots
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs for Monaco
    AFP
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Roach removes Jadeja on 61; Ashwin joins Kishan at middle
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC: Marcin Tybura confident of continuing win-streak against veteran Aspinall
    Nigamanth P
  5. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Woakes, Wood strike to remove Warner, Khawaja
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs for Monaco
    AFP
  2. Aces beats Storm, equals WNBA’s best 22-game start
    Reuters
  3. NBA: LaMelo Ball says he signed five-year extension with Hornets because team is on the right path
    AP
  4. NBA: Paris to host Nets-Cavaliers game next year
    Reuters
  5. Embiid wants NBA title: ‘in Philly or anywhere else’
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tokyo Games bronze medallist Harvinder books spot for Paris 2024 Paralympics; India secures six spots
    Y. B. Sarangi
  2. Ex-NBA All-Star Kemba Walker signs for Monaco
    AFP
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 2: Roach removes Jadeja on 61; Ashwin joins Kishan at middle
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC: Marcin Tybura confident of continuing win-streak against veteran Aspinall
    Nigamanth P
  5. England vs Australia 4th Test Day 3, Ashes Live Score: Woakes, Wood strike to remove Warner, Khawaja
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment