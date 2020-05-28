More Sports Basketball Basketball Kobe Bryant’s induction to hall of fame postponed: Report Bryant, who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in, was schedule to be inducted into the Massachusetts-based Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. PTI Los Angeles 28 May, 2020 11:24 IST In this picture taken on March 2, 2019, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston in Storrs, Connecticut. Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. - AP PTI Los Angeles 28 May, 2020 11:24 IST The late Kobe Bryant’s induction into America’s basketball hall of fame has been postponed to 2021, US media reported.Bryant, who died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in January, was schedule to be inducted into the Massachusetts-based Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on August 29.Former NBA stars Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and six others are also slated to be enshrined next year due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.“We’re definitely canceling,” Hall of Fame spokesman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN on Wednesday.“It’s going to have to be the first quarter of next year. (The board will) meet in a couple of weeks and look at the options of how and when and where.”Bryant died January 26 at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.Bryant was an 18-time NBA all-star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA finals MVP in a two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos