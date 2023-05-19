Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conferene Finals Game 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver.
The scores will read Lakers-Nuggets.
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Nuggets Western Conferene Finals Game 2 at the Ball Arena in Denver.
The scores will read Lakers-Nuggets.
Lakers take the lead into the half-time break. Hachimura with 17 points in the first half for Lakers. He is 100% from his shots. LeBron too has scored 10 points as the Lakers maintaned their edge in the half. Davis has been quite in the two periods so far. Just seven pointss and five rebounds.
It’s been a slow start for Jokic. He’s not been the centre of play for his side. Still 16 points and eight rebounds for him. The Nuggets have done well to stay close to the Lakers. But Michael Malone would be aware to allow any room to the visiting team in the second half.
Hachimura slips through the back door and finishes an alley up move from LeBron’s pass.
LeBron storms past a crowd and lays it in off the glass.
Gordon banks it home from close-range to make it a one-point game. Set up by Jokic.
Jokic with a tip in off KCP’s shot.
Brown with a catch to collect Jokic’s pass that is going quite wide off him. Gets it in off the glass.
Hachimura hits both the shots to get the Lakers’ lead to seven. He has 15 points now.
Hachimura heads to the free throw line after a foul from Bruce Brown.
KCP! He hits a wide open three from the right corner and get the Nuggets within five points.
Lakers take a timeout!
Jokic with three points. Gets an overhead scoop into the net and draws contact from Hachimura. Turns the chance from the FT too.
Davis makes both shots from the line.
Davis with a spin and shot attempt to over come the double team on him. Draws a foul and will head to the free throw line.
LeBron with a steal from Jokic. Gets to the other end and nearly lays the ball in.
Jokic to Murray, In transition. Murray with a simple put in. As easy as they come.
Davis with a three point play. Gets the contact on a shot from Porter and hits the free throw shot too.
Jokic with a side step finish past Davis on the drive.
LeBron makes both the shots and it is a 10-point game.
LeBron is going for another lay up when he is fouled by Murray.
LeBron misses a simple dunk. The ball slips out of his hands as he approaches the basket.
Lakers call a timeout!
Reaves is all by himself under the rim. He gets the ball and lays it in.
Jokic with a shot as he returns from the bench.
Hachimura! He is six off six as he banks home a reverse lay up. A drive past KCP.
Porter with a trey to cut the deficit to six.
LeBron! Ends a drive to the rim with a left-handed scoop past Gordon and Porter.
Hachimura again! He gets the ball into the paint and pulls up for a jump shot.
Nuggets call a timeout!
Hachimura! LeBron with a pass back from the paint to the perimeter. Pulls up and hits the shot. 4 off 4 for Hachimura so far.
Gordon with a moving screen on the next possession and Nuggets lose the ball.
LeBron with a lay up finish for the first points of the second quarter.
Murray misses a scooped lay up and that’s the end of the first quarter. Nothing to separate the two teams in the opening period. Reaves has been hot for the Lakers and took the Lakers ahead in the early minutes before Jokic and Murray got their side back into the mix.
Hachimura gets another lay up in past Jokic.
Jokic with another shot to take his tally to nine points.
Hachimura with a lay up over Jokic.
JEFF GREEN! He got the rebound and drove all the way to the rim and lays it in.
Jokic knocks down only one free throw and Nuggets get level.
Jokic goes for a turn and shoot when he is fouled by Davis.
Murray hits both his shots and Nuggets get to retain the ball.
It is ruled as a flagrant foul 1 for Russell. Two FTs for Nuggets.
Murray is charging on the bucket from a transition when Russell absolutely slams into him. The play being checked for a flagrant. A hard fall for Murray.
Jokic wins a second ball but the Nuggets on the offensive end commit a shot clock violation.
Hachimura with an offensive board from Schroder’s missed three. Collects the ball and puts in off the board.
Russell with a three over Bruce Brown.
Lakers take a time out with 3:56 left on the clock.
Russell hits both the free throws.
Russell draws a foul from Braun and will head to the line.
The first timeout of the game.
Nuggets with a hit on transition. Bruce Brown knocks in the lay up.
Murray comes off a screen to beat Vanderbilt and knock down a three.
Davis with a back door pass to LeBron who lays it in.
Jokic draws a foul from Vanderbilt. Shoots two FTs and converts.
Davis with two free throws to get the lead for Lakers.
Jokic with another two points for Nuggets from Murray’s feed before the team steals the ball off Lakers.
Vanderbilt is fouled by Porter and will go to the line. Makes both his shots from the free throw.
Jokic off the glass for Nuggets’ first lead on the night.
Murray with a corner three! He was wide open on the left side there.
Porter with a dunk from close range. He beats LeBron on that shot.
Reaves first hits a free throw for a defensive violation by Nuggets. He then puts in a three pointer.
Gordon again on the rim. He wins a rebound on offense over Russell and gets another dunk in.
Jokic with a dime for Gordon. The latter fires it home with a dunk.
Russell makes one of the two FTs.
Russell is locked in a tussle with KCP on a drive to the rim. He is able to use his body, draw his way to a lay up and get a foul.
Gordon’s pass to Porter is too high and that’s the second turnover by Denver in the opening minutes.
Reaves with a trey to get started for the night.
Vanderbilt gets the ball as Nuggets turnover the ball. He banks in a dunk to get the Lakers running.
Jokic gets the touch on the jump ball and Nuggets take the opening possession.
Nuggets 110-99 Lakers
Lakers 121-110 Nuggets
Lakers 126-108 Nuggets
Nuggets 122-109 Lakers
Denver Nuggets is unbeaten at the Ball Arena in the NBA Playoffs this year. It has a 7-0 record this year. Breaking this run is the key for LeBron and his team if they’re to win the conference.
Anthony Davis scored 40 points in the first game. He had 10 rebounds as well. We’ve seen how influential he’s been in Lakers’ wins this season, and he almost got the side through on Tuesday too. Will he be able to pull out a similar perforamance in Game 2 tonight?
Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in India?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on Sports18, Sports18 HD and MTV in India.
Game 2 will be telecast on Friday, May 19, starting 06:00 AM.
Where to live stream the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoff games?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be live streamed on JioCinema app.
The entire series can also be watched on NBA.com with an NBA League Pass.
Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the United States?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on ESPN in the United States.
Where will the Lakers vs Nuggets NBA Playoffs series be telecast on TV in the Phillippines?
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets NBA Playoffs series will be telecast on TV5, One Sports and NBA TV Phillippines.
Los Angeles Lakers is taking solace in its big second-half comeback that fell just short in the Western Conference finals opener at Denver.
It isn’t alone — Denver Nuggets also feels Los Angeles Lakers’ furious rally held takeaways for it heading into Game 2 on Thursday night at Ball Arena.