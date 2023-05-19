End of Q2

Lakers take the lead into the half-time break. Hachimura with 17 points in the first half for Lakers. He is 100% from his shots. LeBron too has scored 10 points as the Lakers maintaned their edge in the half. Davis has been quite in the two periods so far. Just seven pointss and five rebounds.

It’s been a slow start for Jokic. He’s not been the centre of play for his side. Still 16 points and eight rebounds for him. The Nuggets have done well to stay close to the Lakers. But Michael Malone would be aware to allow any room to the visiting team in the second half.