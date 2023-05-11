Lakers vs Warriors Live Score, Game 5: LAL 86-99 GSW; Curry hits 20 as Warriors near win - NBA Playoffs updates

End of Q2

Curry has been on assisting duties yet again. He has 12 points and six assists in the half. Wiggins with 16 and Draymond with 14 have also been pivotal in Warriors leading. 11 off 21 from the arc.

LeBron too has fired from downtown with four made threes. He has a total of 17 while Davis has 18. But that’s been the majority of points for Lakers. They need more from the others to pull back into the game.