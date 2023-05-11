Basketball

Lakers vs Warriors Live Score, Game 5: LAL 86-99 GSW; Curry hits 20 as Warriors near win - NBA Playoffs updates

NBA Playoffs: Catch live score and updates from the Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors NBA Playoffs Western Conference semifinals game 5.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   11 May, 2023 09:35 IST
Catch the live score and updates from Lakers vs Warriors NBA Playoffs match.

Catch the live score and updates from Lakers vs Warriors NBA Playoffs match.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors Game 4 from Chase Centre in San Francisco.

Scores will read Lakers-Warriors.

May 11, 2023 09:35
86-99

Wiggins with a missed lay up. Reaves gets the rebound and Lakers call a timeout.

May 11, 2023 09:34
86-99

LeBron with a long jump shot. Connects!

May 11, 2023 09:34
84-99

Draymond with a foul on Reaves. The Warriors man wants travel call on that play but the refs rule it against him.

May 11, 2023 09:33
84-99

Wiggins with a jump shot over Reaves. Warriors lead is now at 15.

May 11, 2023 09:32
84-96

Payton makes both the shots from the line.

May 11, 2023 09:32
84-95

Davis denied! Draymond gets the block on him.

Davis then fouls Payton at the other end.

May 11, 2023 09:31
84-95

LeBron with a long pass to Davis. The latter is in the paint on the offensive end and dunks it in.

May 11, 2023 09:30
82-95

Curry with a buzzer beater from the paint. Davis was guarding him but he pulled out the shot He has 20 points now.

May 11, 2023 09:29
82-93

Payton misses a corner three. LeBron collects the rebound.

May 11, 2023 09:28
82-93

Lakers with the first possession of the final quarter. Schroder misses a three.

May 11, 2023 09:25
End of Q3

Lakers with these points in the closing minutes have just given a sense of hope. Can they mount a comeback? Curry has been at his scintillating best, assisting and scoring in equal parts.

May 11, 2023 09:24
82-93

LeBron with a finish from a pass by Walker. 11-point game.

May 11, 2023 09:23
80-93

Looney with a tip in after DiVincenzo misses a lay up.

May 11, 2023 09:23
80-91

Schroder! He makes a three from the corner. Lakers in with a comeback?

May 11, 2023 09:23
77-91

DiVincenzo concedes a turmnover as he steps out of bounds.

May 11, 2023 09:22
77-91

LeBron with a finish over Looney.

May 11, 2023 09:22
75-91

Warriors take a bit too long and they concede a turnover via shot clock violation.

May 11, 2023 09:20
75-91

Curry! A trademark drive and finish off the glass.

Lakers call a timeout.

May 11, 2023 09:19
75-89

Curry steals the ball off Davis. Lucky for Lakers that he misses the three pointer from the left corner.

May 11, 2023 09:19
75-89

Looney with an offensive board. He then fires in a lay up for his first points of the night.

May 11, 2023 09:18
75-87

Lonnie Walker with a long range jumper. Two points!

May 11, 2023 09:14
73-87

Coach Kerr calls a timeout with 4:10 left in the clock.

May 11, 2023 09:13
73-87

Curry with a drive to the rim. Gets it in off the glass.

May 11, 2023 09:12
73-85

Davis is in heavy traffic under the rim when he jumps for a shot. Connects and Looney fouls him too. The three point play completed from the line.

May 11, 2023 09:11
70-85

VANDERBILT! He denies a lay up to Draymond. Fantastic tracking back.

May 11, 2023 09:10
70-85

Draymond gets a pass in the paint. He turns and takes a lay up off the glass.

May 11, 2023 09:10
70-83

Russell shoots two free throws and makes both.

May 11, 2023 09:08
68-83

Wiggins gets a lay up. He reaches 20 points for the night. Curry with his eighth assist.

May 11, 2023 09:08
68-81

Reaves with a trey from the left side of court.

May 11, 2023 09:07
65-81

Draymond hits both the shots.

May 11, 2023 09:07
65-79

Draymond is fouled on a shot under the rim. He will shoot two free throws.

May 11, 2023 09:06
65-79

Lakers get a steal. Davis sets up Russell for a lay up.

May 11, 2023 09:05
63-79

LeBron! He gets the points despite a number of bodies under the rim. Shielded the ball to perfection.

May 11, 2023 09:02
61-79

Wiggins! A poster dunk over Davis. Draymond took the lay up after a Lakers turnover. But the ball hung on the rim before Wiggins came running to put it in.

Lakers call a timeout.

May 11, 2023 09:01
61-77

Reaves comes up short on a lay up. Klay fires a mid range jumper on the offensive end for Warriors.

May 11, 2023 09:00
61-75

Russell with a fade away for the first points in the half for Lakers.

May 11, 2023 08:58
59-75

Payton hits one of the two free throws.

May 11, 2023 08:58
59-74

Payton is fouled by Davis on a shot.

May 11, 2023 08:58
59-74

Lakers concede another turnover and Payton banks in the lay up.

May 11, 2023 08:57
59-72

Warriors with the first possession of the half. Curry gets them started with a lay up.

May 11, 2023 08:44
End of Q2

Curry has been on assisting duties yet again. He has 12 points and six assists in the half. Wiggins with 16 and Draymond with 14 have also been pivotal in Warriors leading. 11 off 21 from the arc.

LeBron too has fired from downtown with four made threes. He has a total of 17 while Davis has 18. But that’s been the majority of points for Lakers. They need more from the others to pull back into the game.

May 11, 2023 08:40
59-70

CURRY! CURRY! A buzzer beating three to end the half. The lead balloons back into double digits. He takes time on the last dribble. Moves it from his left to right from behind his back. Walker provides him the space to shoot and he burries it in.

May 11, 2023 08:40
59-67

KLAY! The Chase Centre rises! Looney with an offensive board. Feeds Klay who knocks down from the corner.

May 11, 2023 08:39
59-64

Davis with a jump shot over Looney.

May 11, 2023 08:38
57-64

Davis misses one of the two free throw shots.

May 11, 2023 08:34
56-64

Davis is fouled while contesting a loose ball.

Lakers call a timeout.

May 11, 2023 08:33
56-64

Wiggins with a three. That’s his second made three in the half.

May 11, 2023 08:33
56-61

Hachimura with a turn and lay up off the glass. Beats Poole.

May 11, 2023 08:32
54-61

LeBron misses a three pointer. Poole fires a wide open trey at the other end.

May 11, 2023 08:31
54-58

Now Klay is fouled on a jump shot. He will go to the line. He knocks down both the shots.

May 11, 2023 08:30
54-56

Draymond draws an offensive foul from Davis. That’s the second one for the Lakers man.

May 11, 2023 08:30
54-56

Draymond hits two free throws to take his tally 14 points on the night.

May 11, 2023 08:28
54-54

Reaves ties the game a jump shot from mid-range. LeBron with a steal from Wiggins moments earlier.

May 11, 2023 08:28
52-54

Schroder with a jump shot. Uses a screen from Davis to run past Klay and make the shot.

May 11, 2023 08:28
50-54

Lakers turnover the ball and Curry fires in a lay up at the other end.

May 11, 2023 08:27
50-52

Payton with a dunk in. Wiggins with the dime.

May 11, 2023 08:27
50-50

LeBron with yet another three. Set by Reaves pass from the other side of the perimeter.

May 11, 2023 08:25
47-50

Warriors resume play and Wiggins misses a long range jumper.

May 11, 2023 08:21
47-50

LeBron with a drive and lay up.

We have a timeout with 6:41 left.

May 11, 2023 08:21
45-50

Wiggins with another three point play. Draymond picks him under the rim and as he shoots, LeBron commits a foul.

May 11, 2023 08:20
45-47

Davis with an offensive foul on Draymond. A turnover by Lakers.

May 11, 2023 08:19
45-47

Draymond with a lay up. Set up by Curry with a bullet pass from the perimeter.

May 11, 2023 08:19
45-45

WIGGINS! Massive play. He turns around to leave Schroder in the dust. He is then fouled from behind as he shoots. A foul and count call. Hits the FT.

May 11, 2023 08:18
45-42

Davis with a mid range jump shot. Hits!

May 11, 2023 08:18
43-42

Schroder with a one-handed shot over Curry following a drive to the rim.

May 11, 2023 08:17
41-42

Curry with another scoop shot.

May 11, 2023 08:17
41-40

LeBron hits two free throws after he was fouled under the rim on a lay up.

May 11, 2023 08:16
39-40

Wiggins with a simple lay up set by Curry.

May 11, 2023 08:16
39-38

LEBRON! He pulls up over Draymond and hits the three.

May 11, 2023 08:15
36-38

Looney with another defensive win. This time over LeBron. Poole hits the lay up at the other end.

May 11, 2023 08:13
36-36

Russell with a drive past multiple bodies to lay the ball in. Back level!

May 11, 2023 08:13
34-36

Looney with a block. Curry with a scoop shot at the other end. Warriors back ahead.

May 11, 2023 08:12
34-34

Draymond off the glass. Poole with a drive to the rim and instead of a lay up he passes it to his teammate. Neat move.

May 11, 2023 08:12
34-32

LeBron from downtown. Again the move is made by Walker.

May 11, 2023 08:11
31-32

Schroder with a three. He is set by Lonnie Walker IV who drives to the rim and then fires it towards the open perimeter.

May 11, 2023 08:10
28-32

Warriors start the second quarter. Poole misses a board shot.

May 11, 2023 08:07
End of Q1

Warriors end with a four point lead but the Lakers are breathing down their necks. The difference in this quarter was the three point shooting. Lakers, however, continue to dominate the paint. Only four points in the ball game as we head to the second quarter.

May 11, 2023 08:06
28-32

Poole with a runner and teardrop shot. An important bucket for the Warriors.

May 11, 2023 08:05
28-30

Reaves connects both his shots.

May 11, 2023 08:05
26-30

Klay fouls Reaves and the Lakers player will head to the line.

May 11, 2023 08:04
26-30

Davis with a teardrop to cut the deficit back to four.

May 11, 2023 08:04
24-30

Moody with his second three pointer.

May 11, 2023 08:03
24-27

Schroder puts in a floater after a drive. Gets it to go off the glass.

May 11, 2023 08:03
22-27

Klay with a three from the right side of court.

May 11, 2023 08:03
22-24

Schroder with a reverse lay up. Lakers just two away.

May 11, 2023 08:02
20-24

Davis puts it in from a LeBron pass.

May 11, 2023 08:02
18-24

Hachimura with his first points on the night with his preferred mid range jumper.

May 11, 2023 08:02
16-24

Moody gets a pass from Looney. He takes it out to the perimeter and then pulls up to beat the buzzer.

May 11, 2023 07:57
16-21

Reaves wins an offensive rebound. He then finds Davis at the rim. Lakers make it a 6-0 run.

Warriors call a time out with 4:16 left in the period.

May 11, 2023 07:56
14-21

LeBron hits both his shots from the line.

May 11, 2023 07:56
12-21

LeBron is fouled on a lay up and will shoot free throws.

May 11, 2023 07:55
12-21

Davis with a turn and shoot over Draymond.

May 11, 2023 07:55
10-21

Poole with a fake past Reaves. He jumps in the mid range and hits.

May 11, 2023 07:54
10-19

Reaves with a 30-foot shot. Gets it to go off the board.

May 11, 2023 07:54
7-19

Wiggins takes the ball at the offensive end and puts the lead back to 12.

May 11, 2023 07:53
7-17

The nest possession sees Wiggins successfully protect the ball and put LeBron off his shot.

May 11, 2023 07:53
7-17

LeBron with a mide range floater. He gets the shot over Wiggins.

May 11, 2023 07:49
5-17

Curry! He too joins the party for the Warriors.

Lakers call the first timeout with 7:28 left in the quarter.

May 11, 2023 07:48
5-14

Draymond puts in an easy lay up into the net.

May 11, 2023 07:47
5-12

Davis with a long range two.

May 11, 2023 07:47
3-12

Payton! He finds the net from a corner three.

May 11, 2023 07:46
3-9

Draymond with a foul and count call. Tries to drive to the rim when Vanderbilt blocks him. The shot is good and he hit the free throw too.

May 11, 2023 07:45
3-6

Warriors commit a turnover. LeBron finds Davis and the centre dunks the ball in.

May 11, 2023 07:44
1-6

Wiggins nails a three pointer.

May 11, 2023 07:44
1-3

Vanderbilt fails to collect a rebound. Warriors with a ball in from the touchline.

May 11, 2023 07:43
1-3

Draymond with a three. Payton wins an offensive board. Passes to Curry who is turn feeds the forward.

May 11, 2023 07:43
1-0

Lakers commit a loose ball foul. A throw in from the side of the floor.

May 11, 2023 07:42
1-0

Only of the two FTs made by Davis.

May 11, 2023 07:41
0-0

Davis draws a foul on the very first play. He gets the ball in the post from LeBron. Wiggins is the culprit.

May 11, 2023 07:41
0-0

Lakers with the first possession of the game.

May 11, 2023 07:39
Moments away

The players are all set to begin. The first elimination game of this best-of-seven series.

Steve Kerr and his side have a 7-2 record in elimination games.

May 11, 2023 07:34
Time for the national anthem

Goapele will sing the national anthem at the Chase Centre tonight.

May 11, 2023 07:32
Series results so far
  • Lakers 117-112 Warriors
  • Lakers 100-127
  • Warriors 97-127 Lakers
  • Warriors 101-104 Lakers

May 11, 2023 07:27
Golden State Warriors Starting Five

May 11, 2023 07:27
Los Angeles Lakers Starting Five

May 11, 2023 07:25
PREVIEW

Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Centre in an attempt to book a spot in the Western Conference final.

Lonnie Walker IV hit 15 points in the final quarter in game four, the most by a player in the franchise history, to give 3-1 edge to Darvin Ham’a side.

For the Warriors, it is the second series running where it tries to overcome a 3-1 deficit.

