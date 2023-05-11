Lakers vs Warriors Live Score, Game 5: LAL 86-99 GSW; Curry hits 20 as Warriors near win - NBA Playoffs updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors Game 4 from Chase Centre in San Francisco.
Scores will read Lakers-Warriors.
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Lakers vs Warriors Game 4 from Chase Centre in San Francisco.
Scores will read Lakers-Warriors.
Wiggins with a missed lay up. Reaves gets the rebound and Lakers call a timeout.
LeBron with a long jump shot. Connects!
Draymond with a foul on Reaves. The Warriors man wants travel call on that play but the refs rule it against him.
Wiggins with a jump shot over Reaves. Warriors lead is now at 15.
Payton makes both the shots from the line.
Davis denied! Draymond gets the block on him.
Davis then fouls Payton at the other end.
LeBron with a long pass to Davis. The latter is in the paint on the offensive end and dunks it in.
Curry with a buzzer beater from the paint. Davis was guarding him but he pulled out the shot He has 20 points now.
Payton misses a corner three. LeBron collects the rebound.
Lakers with the first possession of the final quarter. Schroder misses a three.
Lakers with these points in the closing minutes have just given a sense of hope. Can they mount a comeback? Curry has been at his scintillating best, assisting and scoring in equal parts.
LeBron with a finish from a pass by Walker. 11-point game.
Looney with a tip in after DiVincenzo misses a lay up.
Schroder! He makes a three from the corner. Lakers in with a comeback?
DiVincenzo concedes a turmnover as he steps out of bounds.
LeBron with a finish over Looney.
Warriors take a bit too long and they concede a turnover via shot clock violation.
Curry! A trademark drive and finish off the glass.
Lakers call a timeout.
Curry steals the ball off Davis. Lucky for Lakers that he misses the three pointer from the left corner.
Looney with an offensive board. He then fires in a lay up for his first points of the night.
Lonnie Walker with a long range jumper. Two points!
Coach Kerr calls a timeout with 4:10 left in the clock.
Curry with a drive to the rim. Gets it in off the glass.
Davis is in heavy traffic under the rim when he jumps for a shot. Connects and Looney fouls him too. The three point play completed from the line.
VANDERBILT! He denies a lay up to Draymond. Fantastic tracking back.
Draymond gets a pass in the paint. He turns and takes a lay up off the glass.
Russell shoots two free throws and makes both.
Wiggins gets a lay up. He reaches 20 points for the night. Curry with his eighth assist.
Reaves with a trey from the left side of court.
Draymond hits both the shots.
Draymond is fouled on a shot under the rim. He will shoot two free throws.
Lakers get a steal. Davis sets up Russell for a lay up.
LeBron! He gets the points despite a number of bodies under the rim. Shielded the ball to perfection.
Wiggins! A poster dunk over Davis. Draymond took the lay up after a Lakers turnover. But the ball hung on the rim before Wiggins came running to put it in.
Lakers call a timeout.
Reaves comes up short on a lay up. Klay fires a mid range jumper on the offensive end for Warriors.
Russell with a fade away for the first points in the half for Lakers.
Payton hits one of the two free throws.
Payton is fouled by Davis on a shot.
Lakers concede another turnover and Payton banks in the lay up.
Warriors with the first possession of the half. Curry gets them started with a lay up.
Curry has been on assisting duties yet again. He has 12 points and six assists in the half. Wiggins with 16 and Draymond with 14 have also been pivotal in Warriors leading. 11 off 21 from the arc.
LeBron too has fired from downtown with four made threes. He has a total of 17 while Davis has 18. But that’s been the majority of points for Lakers. They need more from the others to pull back into the game.
CURRY! CURRY! A buzzer beating three to end the half. The lead balloons back into double digits. He takes time on the last dribble. Moves it from his left to right from behind his back. Walker provides him the space to shoot and he burries it in.
KLAY! The Chase Centre rises! Looney with an offensive board. Feeds Klay who knocks down from the corner.
Davis with a jump shot over Looney.
Davis misses one of the two free throw shots.
Davis is fouled while contesting a loose ball.
Lakers call a timeout.
Wiggins with a three. That’s his second made three in the half.
Hachimura with a turn and lay up off the glass. Beats Poole.
LeBron misses a three pointer. Poole fires a wide open trey at the other end.
Now Klay is fouled on a jump shot. He will go to the line. He knocks down both the shots.
Draymond draws an offensive foul from Davis. That’s the second one for the Lakers man.
Draymond hits two free throws to take his tally 14 points on the night.
Reaves ties the game a jump shot from mid-range. LeBron with a steal from Wiggins moments earlier.
Schroder with a jump shot. Uses a screen from Davis to run past Klay and make the shot.
Lakers turnover the ball and Curry fires in a lay up at the other end.
Payton with a dunk in. Wiggins with the dime.
LeBron with yet another three. Set by Reaves pass from the other side of the perimeter.
Warriors resume play and Wiggins misses a long range jumper.
LeBron with a drive and lay up.
We have a timeout with 6:41 left.
Wiggins with another three point play. Draymond picks him under the rim and as he shoots, LeBron commits a foul.
Davis with an offensive foul on Draymond. A turnover by Lakers.
Draymond with a lay up. Set up by Curry with a bullet pass from the perimeter.
WIGGINS! Massive play. He turns around to leave Schroder in the dust. He is then fouled from behind as he shoots. A foul and count call. Hits the FT.
Davis with a mid range jump shot. Hits!
Schroder with a one-handed shot over Curry following a drive to the rim.
Curry with another scoop shot.
LeBron hits two free throws after he was fouled under the rim on a lay up.
Wiggins with a simple lay up set by Curry.
LEBRON! He pulls up over Draymond and hits the three.
Looney with another defensive win. This time over LeBron. Poole hits the lay up at the other end.
Russell with a drive past multiple bodies to lay the ball in. Back level!
Looney with a block. Curry with a scoop shot at the other end. Warriors back ahead.
Draymond off the glass. Poole with a drive to the rim and instead of a lay up he passes it to his teammate. Neat move.
LeBron from downtown. Again the move is made by Walker.
Schroder with a three. He is set by Lonnie Walker IV who drives to the rim and then fires it towards the open perimeter.
Warriors start the second quarter. Poole misses a board shot.
Warriors end with a four point lead but the Lakers are breathing down their necks. The difference in this quarter was the three point shooting. Lakers, however, continue to dominate the paint. Only four points in the ball game as we head to the second quarter.
Poole with a runner and teardrop shot. An important bucket for the Warriors.
Reaves connects both his shots.
Klay fouls Reaves and the Lakers player will head to the line.
Davis with a teardrop to cut the deficit back to four.
Moody with his second three pointer.
Schroder puts in a floater after a drive. Gets it to go off the glass.
Klay with a three from the right side of court.
Schroder with a reverse lay up. Lakers just two away.
Davis puts it in from a LeBron pass.
Hachimura with his first points on the night with his preferred mid range jumper.
Moody gets a pass from Looney. He takes it out to the perimeter and then pulls up to beat the buzzer.
Reaves wins an offensive rebound. He then finds Davis at the rim. Lakers make it a 6-0 run.
Warriors call a time out with 4:16 left in the period.
LeBron hits both his shots from the line.
LeBron is fouled on a lay up and will shoot free throws.
Davis with a turn and shoot over Draymond.
Poole with a fake past Reaves. He jumps in the mid range and hits.
Reaves with a 30-foot shot. Gets it to go off the board.
Wiggins takes the ball at the offensive end and puts the lead back to 12.
The nest possession sees Wiggins successfully protect the ball and put LeBron off his shot.
LeBron with a mide range floater. He gets the shot over Wiggins.
Curry! He too joins the party for the Warriors.
Lakers call the first timeout with 7:28 left in the quarter.
Draymond puts in an easy lay up into the net.
Davis with a long range two.
Payton! He finds the net from a corner three.
Draymond with a foul and count call. Tries to drive to the rim when Vanderbilt blocks him. The shot is good and he hit the free throw too.
Warriors commit a turnover. LeBron finds Davis and the centre dunks the ball in.
Wiggins nails a three pointer.
Vanderbilt fails to collect a rebound. Warriors with a ball in from the touchline.
Draymond with a three. Payton wins an offensive board. Passes to Curry who is turn feeds the forward.
Lakers commit a loose ball foul. A throw in from the side of the floor.
Only of the two FTs made by Davis.
Davis draws a foul on the very first play. He gets the ball in the post from LeBron. Wiggins is the culprit.
Lakers with the first possession of the game.
The players are all set to begin. The first elimination game of this best-of-seven series.
Steve Kerr and his side have a 7-2 record in elimination games.
Goapele will sing the national anthem at the Chase Centre tonight.
Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Centre in an attempt to book a spot in the Western Conference final.
Lonnie Walker IV hit 15 points in the final quarter in game four, the most by a player in the franchise history, to give 3-1 edge to Darvin Ham’a side.
For the Warriors, it is the second series running where it tries to overcome a 3-1 deficit.