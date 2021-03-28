LeBron James honoured at NAACP Image Awards

LeBron James received the President's Award for his public service achievements at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of colour.

After James accepted the award on Saturday night, he thanked the NAACP for recognizing his efforts beyond the basketball court.

“This award is so much more than myself,” he said. “I'm here receiving it, but this dives into everything that I'm a part of.”

NBA roundup: Wolves chase down Rockets with 22-0 finish

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was recognized for his effort through his LeBron James Family Foundation and his I PROMISE School, a co-curricular educational initiative. Last year, he launched More Than a Vote — a coalition of Black athletes and artists — that is dedicated to educating and protecting Black voters.

James ventured into the entertainment realm with The SpringHill Company, which unites three companies he co-founded with Maverick Carter including athlete empowerment brand UNINTERRUPTED, film and television production company SpringHill Entertainment and The Robot Company, the brand and culture consultancy.

NBA roundup: Career night for De'Aaron Fox in Kings' rout

During his speech, James said he wished he could have accepted the award on his feet. But under doctor's orders, he was unable to do so after spraining his right ankle in a loss against the Atlanta Hawks last week. He has been ruled out indefinitely.

Elgin Baylor, silky-smooth Lakers Hall of Famer, dies at 86

“I wish I could be standing for this award, but the doctors told me I need to keep the weight off my ankle. I appreciate all the well wishes and thoughts to my injury. I'll be back soon.”

The awards ceremony honouring entertainers and writers of colour virtually aired live on BET. It was also simulcast on CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET HER and LOGO.