Curry injures left foot, Celtics rout Warriors 110-88

Stephen Curry went down with a left foot injury late in the first half and didn’t return as Marcus Smart and the Boston Celtics routed the Golden State Warriors 110-88 on Wednesday night.

Curry was injured with 4:19 remaining in the second quarter along the sideline while scrambling for a loose ball as Smart made a diving lunge on the play and landed on the reigning scoring champion’s leg. Curry grimaced in pain and got up but hobbled along before exiting on the next dead ball moments later.

That came when Smart made another aggressive play, receiving a Flagrant 1 foul 4:09 before halftime when he leapt and caught his leg on Klay Thompson’s shooting arm. Smart got an earful from furious Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

The team said Curry, who had three points on 1-for-4 shooting, experienced soreness in the foot.

Draymond Green was whistled for a technical for arguing a foul called on Thompson against Smart at the 1:48 mark, with Green throwing his arms up in the air in disgust and yelling.

Jayson Tatum had 26 points and 12 rebounds to lead Boston, while Jalen Brown scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half. Smart wound up with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and eight assists.

SUNS 129, ROCKETS 112

Devin Booker scored 36 points, including 15 in the third, Mikal Bridges added 26 and NBA-leading Phoenix beat Houston.

Booker shot 15 of 24 from the field and scored at least 30 points for the second time in the last three games. He had 15 points in the third quarter.

Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Torrey Craig — starting in place of the injured Jae Crowder for the short-handed Suns — had 21 points on 8-of-8 shooting and 14 rebounds.

Also playing without All-Star point guard Chris Paul and the sixth-man Cameron Johnson, Phoenix improved to 56-14 and pushed its NBA-best road record to 27-6. The Rockets are last in the NBA at 17-52.

Jalen Green scored 22 points for Houston.

MAVERICKS 113, NETS 111

Spencer Dinwiddie made a 3-pointer at the buzzer against his former team, lifting Dallas past Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie hit the winning basket with nine seconds left Sunday in Boston and came through in the clutch again after Kevin Durant had given the Nets a one-point lead with a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play.

Luka Doncic Doncic finished with 37 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the Mavericks’ eighth win in nine games. Dinwiddie scored 22 points, 15 in the fourth quarter.

Durant had 23 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Goran Dragic scored a season-high 21 points.

JAZZ 125, BULLS 110

Donovan Mitchell scored a Utah-record 25 of his 37 points in the third quarter, Jordan Clarkson added 26 and Utah beat Chicago.

Mitchell made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the third period on nine attempts. He broke Karl Malone’s team mark of 22 points in a quarter. Mitchell finished with nine 3-pointers, besting his previous career best of seven.

Chicago’s Zach LaVine, who has been affected by a sore left knee, made five 3s and had 33 points in tying his highest scoring output in four months. DeMar DeRozan added 25 points. The Bulls have lost seven of nine.

TIMBERWOLVES 124, LAKERS 104

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Minnesota beat Los Angeles.

Anthony Edwards had 20 of his 27 points in the second quarter to lead the early surge by the Timberwolves, who never trailed on their way to their ninth victory in 10 games.

LeBron James, playing through knee soreness, had just 19 points to lead the Lakers. They fell a season-worst 11 games under the .500 mark at 29-40.

76ERS 118, CAVALIERS 114

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden added 21 points and added 11 assists and Philadelphia beat Cleveland.

Embiid was a game-time decision with a sore back, but showed no signs of the injury on his 28th birthday. The All-Star center shot 13 of 19 from the field and had five assists in 35 minutes.

Darius Garland had 22 points and seven assists for the Cavaliers.

NUGGETS 127, WIZARDS 109

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 13 rebounds in an efficient 26-minute performance to help Denver cruise past Washington.

Jokic reached 10,001 career NBA points — all with Denver — and added eight assists while falling two shy of his 19th triple-double the season. He shot 10 of 14 from the floor, hitting both 3-pointers and all seven foul shots he attempted.

Deni Avdija scored 19 points for Washington.

BUCKS 135, KINGS 126

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 10 rebounds, Wesley Matthews made a clutch 3-pointer with 1:32 remaining and Milwaukee held off Sacramento.

Khris Middleton added 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to help Milwaukee win for the eighth time in nine games. Jrue Holiday had 21 point.

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points for Sacramento.

KNICKS 128, TRAIL BLAZERS 98

RJ Barrett scored 31 points, Julius Randle added 20 points and nine rebounds and New York beat Portland.

Immanuel Quickley had 18 points, and Evan Fournier added 14.

Jason Hart scored 17 points for Portland. The Trail Blazers have lost eight of nine and six in a row on the road.

HORNETS 115, HAWKS 106

LaMelo Ball had 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, P.J. Washington scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter and Charlotte beat Atlanta for its third straight victory.

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points off the bench and Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges each had 18 points.

Clint Capella had 17 points and 15 rebounds for the Hawks. Trae Young had 15 assists but was held to nine points on 3-of-12 shooting.

RAPTORS 103, CLIPPERS 100

Pascal Siakam had 31 points and streaking Toronto held off a fourth-quarter comeback by Los Angeles.

The Raptors have won five straight to move into a tie for sixth place with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference.

Siakam also had 12 rebounds. Fred VanVleet added 21 points for the Raptors.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 23 points.

SPURS 122, THUNDER 120

Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 assists and San Antonio held on to beat Oklahoma City.

Lonnie Walker IV made a a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds as San Antonio salvaged a victory after blowing a 16-point lead. Walker, who had 20 points.

The Spurs had a season-high 19 3-pointers in handing the Thunder their seventh straight loss. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points to lead Oklahoma City.