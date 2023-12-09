NBA results roundup: Thunder gets past Warriors in overtime

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points to lead Oklahoma City Thunder to a 138-136 overtime win over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Thunder has won three of its last four and nine of its last 12, while Warriors has dropped 10 of its last 14. Jalen Williams scored 28 points for Oklahoma City on 12-of-15 shooting while Chet Holmgren scored 21.

Oklahoma City jumped out to a 10-point lead with less than two minutes remaining in overtime, before Golden State made one final push, cutting the deficit to two on Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer with 29.7 seconds left.

But Luguentz Dort’s layup on the other end with 10.2 seconds remaining put the game away for good as the Thunder beat the Warriors for the third time in four meetings this season.

Curry led Golden State with 34 points -- 10 in overtime.

Mavericks 125, Trail Blazers 112

Luka Doncic recorded 32 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help Dallas notch a victory at Portland.

Dante Exum scored a season-high 23 points and added seven assists for Mavericks on a night when Kyrie Irving departed with a right foot injury late in the first half. Irving had 11 points in 13 minutes before exiting.

Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists in his third game of the season for Trail Blazers. He missed 18 games due to a right thumb injury. Shaedon Sharpe registered 24 points and nine rebounds.

Bulls 121, Spurs 112

Coby White poured in 24 points and hit five of seven attempts from beyond the arc as visiting Chicago came back from a 13-point deficit to beat San Antonio for its fourth straight win.

Chicago won its second road game of the season while Spurs dropped its 16th straight game overall, tying a dubious team record set last season. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Bulls.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 21 points and 20 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to have a 20/20 game. Keldon Johnson added 20 points.

Rockets 114, Nuggets 106

Fred VanVleet had 26 points, Jalen Green scored 25 and visiting Houston beat Denver.

Alperen Sengun had 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Dillon Brooks scored 16 for Rockets, which survived a furious rally to earn its first road win of the season.

Nikola Jokic had 23 points and 16 rebounds, Jamal Murray finished with 21 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 20 for Nuggets, which took its first home loss of the campaign.

76ers 125, Hawks 114

Joel Embiid had 38 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots to lift host Philadelphia past Atlanta.

Tyrese Maxey put up 30 points, De’Anthony Melton scored 15 and Tobias Harris contributed 13 for Sixers, which has won two straight. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 11 points off the bench.

De’Andre Hunter scored 24 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray each had 20 for Hawks, which played without star guard Trae Young because of an illness. Saddiq Bey scored 16 and Clint Capela had 15 points and 16 rebounds for Hawks, which have lost three in a row.

Nets 124, Wizards 97

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points for Brooklyn, which surged ahead in the third quarter and pulled away to rout Washington in New York.

Nets won for the sixth time in seven games and moved a season-high three games over .500 before starting a five-game trip Monday night in Sacramento.

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points for Wizards, which shot 41.8 percent, missed 27 of 33 three-point tries and lost its fourth straight. Deni Avdija added 15 and Tyus Jones contributed 14 for Washington, which allowed 20 points off 15 turnovers.

Cavaliers 111, Heat 99

A 21-2 run that began in the second quarter and extended into the third helped Cleveland beat Miami.

Donovan Mitchell, who led the way with game highs of 27 points and 13 rebounds, got off to a slow start, shooting 1-for-5 shooting in the first quarter. Miami capitalized and built a lead of as many as 16 points early in the second quarter, but Cleveland came alive with a 15-0 run to shave the deficit to one.

Darius Garland, who scored 18 points, fueled Cleveland’s defensive effort with four steals. Garland also matched Mitchell’s game-high total with six assists.

Hornets 119, Raptors 116

Gordon Hayward scored 24 points to lead four Charlotte players who reached the 20-point mark in Hornets’ victory against visiting Toronto.

Miles Bridges had 22 points, Terry Rozier notched 21 points and Brandon Miller had 20 points as Hornets won for just the second time in its past six games. Nick Richards posted 15 points off the Charlotte bench, and reserve P.J. Washington had 11 points. Rozier dished out 13 assists.

Scottie Barnes amassed 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but missed a key late free throw for the Raptors, who lost for the fifth time in a six-game stretch. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, Precious Achiuwa added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and O.G. Anunoby had 11 points.

Celtics 133, Knicks 123

Derrick White scored a season-high 30 points, and Jayson Tatum added 25 to fuel host Boston to a victory over New York.

White drained six three-pointers and finished 10-for-16 from the floor overall and four-for-four from the foul line to eclipse his previous season-best point total.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 21 points in his return from a four-game absence (calf). Boston’s Jaylen Brown scored 17 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter after arguing with an official from the bench.

Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett each scored 23 points, and Julius Randle added 20 for Knicks, which has lost two in a row for the second time this season.

Magic 123, Pistons 91

Franz Wagner scored 27 points and Paolo Banchero added 24 points as Orlando handed visiting Detroit its 19th straight loss.

Cole Anthony had 16 points and Goga Bitadze added 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Orlando, which led by as many as 34 and snapped a two-game skid. Gary Harris chipped in 11 points.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 21 points and six assists. Killian Hayes added 16 points and Alec Burks scored 14 for Pistons, which was held to a season-low point total and fell to 2-20 overall.

Timberwolves 127, Grizzlies 103

Mike Conley scored 19 points against his former team, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 24 and Minnesota used a big third quarter to run past host Memphis.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (four), Troy Brown Jr. (four) and Shake Milton (three) combined for 11 three-pointers as they each scored in double figures, helping Timberwolves win its sixth in a row as it began a three-game trip.

Jaren Jackson Jr. had a team-high 21 points and Desmond Bane added 16 points for Grizzlies, which lost for the second time in three games.

Kings 114, Suns 106

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter, Domantas Sabonis added 15 points with 17 rebounds and visiting Sacramento rebounded after getting eliminated from the NBA in-season tournament with a victory over Phoenix.

Sasha Vezenkov scored 14 points while Malik Monk and Keegan Murray each had 13 for Kings, which fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in the quarterfinals of the tournament Monday.

Devin Booker scored 28 points for the short-handed Suns, while Eric Gordon added 19 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points with nine rebounds.

Clippers 117, Jazz 103

Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 41 points to lead Los Angeles to a win against Utah and end an 11-game losing streak in Salt Lake City.

Paul George added 20 points, Ivica Zubac had 18 points and 12 rebounds and James Harden finished with 12 points and eight assists for Clippers, which has won three in a row and eight of 11 to get back over .500 for the first time since early November.

John Collins had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points off the bench and Keyonte George finished with 15 points for Jazz, which has dropped four of five.