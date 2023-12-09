NBA: Kyrie Irving injured in Mavericks’ victory over Blazers

Luka Doncic recorded 32 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Dallas Mavericks notch a 125-112 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

Dante Exum scored a season-high 23 points and matched his season best of seven assists for Dallas on a night in which Kyrie Irving departed with a right foot injury with 3:49 left in the first half. Irving had 11 points in 13 minutes before exiting.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 points for the Mavericks, who are averaging 136 points while winning their past two games.

Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists in his third game of the season for Portland. He missed 18 games due to a right thumb injury.

Shaedon Sharpe registered 24 points and nine rebounds and Toumani Camara added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who lost their third straight game.

Portland played without Jerami Grant (concussion), Deandre Anyton (knee) and Malcolm Brogdon (knee).

The Trail Blazers trailed by as many as 19 points in the second quarter but later pulled within 99-98 on a floater by Simons with 9:58 left in the game.

The Mavericks answered with a 14-2 burst and it was capped by a four-point play by Seth Curry to make it 113-100 with 6:10 left. Portland didn’t get closer than six the rest of the way.

Irving was injured on a play in which he drove toward the hoop and was fouled by Portland’s Duop Reath. Irving fell to the ground, just before the body of teammate Dwight Powell landed hard on Irving’s lower right leg.

Irving stayed in to shoot his free throws -- making both -- with 3:51 left in the quarter. Two seconds later, the Mavericks intentionally committed a foul so they could remove Irving.

Despite Irving’s departure, Dallas led 71-60 at halftime behind 21 points from Doncic. Sharpe scored 16 in the half for Portland.

Exum excelled with 11 third-quarter points before Portland finished the period strong to trail 97-90 entering the final stanza.

Dallas shot 51.6 percent from the field, including 12 of 39 from 3-point range. Derrick Jones Jr. added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks.

Scoot Henderson, Jabari Walker and Reath scored 10 points apiece for the Trail Blazers, who made just 37.1 percent of their attempts and were 18 of 53 from behind the arc.