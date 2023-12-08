MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final

James and the Lakers will take on the upstart Indiana Pacers for the NBA Cup in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 10:34 IST , Las Vegas - 1 MIN READ

AFP
James, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on December 30, was ruthlessly efficient, connecting on nine of his 12 attempts from the floor.
James, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on December 30, was ruthlessly efficient, connecting on nine of his 12 attempts from the floor. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

James, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on December 30, was ruthlessly efficient, connecting on nine of his 12 attempts from the floor. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers, fueled by 30 points from ageless LeBron James, routed the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 on Thursday to reach the final of the inaugural NBA in-season tournament.

James and the Lakers will take on the upstart Indiana Pacers for the NBA Cup in Las Vegas on Saturday.

READ MORE | NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Brooklyn Nets scores late, edges Atlanta Hawks 114-113 in seesaw battle

James, who will celebrate his 39th birthday on December 30, was ruthlessly efficient, connecting on nine of his 12 attempts from the floor, including four-of-four from three-point range. He piled up his 30 points, with five rebounds and eight assists, in less than 23 minutes on the floor.

He sat out the entire fourth quarter as both teams pulled their starters. The Lakers had taken full control, out-scoring the shell-shocked Pelicans 43-17 in the third period.

The rest could come in handy when the Lakers face the high-octane Pacers, who beat the Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 in the other semi-final on Thursday.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Lakers /

LeBron James /

Indiana Pacers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  2. British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women’s game
    Reuters
  3. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
  4. Bundesliga preview: Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt
    AFP
  5. Everton doing the hard yards to fight off relegation: Dyche
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  2. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Brooklyn Nets scores late, edges Atlanta Hawks 114-113 in seesaw battle
    Reuters
  3. NBA: LeBron James leads Lakers to In-Season Tournament semifinals with win over Suns
    AP
  4. NBA: Antetokounmpo, Bucks breeze past Knicks 146-122, into semifinals of In-Season Tournament
    AP
  5. NBA: LeBron James, Lakers relish tourney matchup vs. Suns
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lakers crushes Pelicans to reach NBA Cup final
    AFP
  2. British MPs ask FA to ban trans players from women’s game
    Reuters
  3. Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup: India beats Korea 3-1 in classification match
    PTI
  4. Bundesliga preview: Unbeaten Bayern flying under the radar ahead of visit to Frankfurt
    AFP
  5. Everton doing the hard yards to fight off relegation: Dyche
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment