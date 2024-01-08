MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA roundup: Paolo Banchero, Magic shake off Hawks in OT

Caleb Houstan added a career-high 25 points on seven triples for the Magic, who won their second straight game after a three-game skid. Jalen Suggs chipped in 16 points for Orlando, while Goga Bitadze notched 11 points and 14 boards.

Published : Jan 08, 2024 10:38 IST - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes up to shoot between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes up to shoot between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes up to shoot between Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, and forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack) | Photo Credit: AP

Paolo Banchero tallied a game-high 35 points to go along with 10 rebounds to help lead the Orlando Magic to a 117-110 overtime win against the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Caleb Houstan added a career-high 25 points on seven triples for the Magic, who won their second straight game after a three-game skid. Jalen Suggs chipped in 16 points for Orlando, while Goga Bitadze notched 11 points and 14 boards.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 31 points, with Dejounte Murray scoring 24. With the Hawks down 102-98 with 1:20 remaining, Murray converted a three-point play to cut the deficit to one. Houstan responded with a corner triple to push the Orlando advantage back to four with 1:07 left.

Young followed with a layup on the ensuing play to cut the lead to two, and Saddiq Bey’s dunk tied the game with 18.8 seconds left in regulation. Houstan then missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

Banchero scored Orlando’s first six points of the extra session before Bitadze’s layup gave the Magic a 113-107 lead with 2:19 to go.

Trail Blazers 134, Nets 127 (OT)

Malcolm Brogdon hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:02 remaining in overtime as Portland outlasted Brooklyn in New York.

The Trail Blazers stopped a three-game losing streak by overcoming a 42-point showing by Mikal Bridges and outscoring the Nets 49-34 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Anfernee Simons helped Portland get the game to overtime by scoring 19 of his 38 points after the third quarter, but it was Brogdon who helped the Blazers secure the win in the bonus frame.

Jerami Grant added 27 points for the Blazers, who matched their highest point total of the season. Nic Claxton finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds as the Nets dropped to 3-11 in their past 14 games.

Grizzlies 121, Suns 115

Desmond Bane’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining in regulation completed a 13-point second-half comeback for Memphis in its win over host Phoenix.

Memphis went on a 16-1 run that began late in the third quarter and spanned the first 3:52 of the fourth. Vince Williams Jr. scored seven of his career-high 19 points during the Grizzlies’ burst, making a go-ahead 3-pointer that ignited a back-and-forth finish.

Devin Booker scored a team-high 24 points to lead all five Suns starters scoring in double figures. Kevin Durant finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds and Jusuf Nurkic added 18 points and 19 rebounds.

Cavaliers 117, Spurs 115

Jarrett Allen recorded his seventh straight double-double with 29 points and 16 rebounds as host Cleveland extended San Antonio’s losing streak to five games with a win.

Caris LeVert scored 23 points and Sam Merrill had 18 points on five 3-pointers for Cleveland, which won its third straight. The Cavaliers’ reserves outscored San Antonio’s bench 60-38 with LeVert and Merrill leading the way.

Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Devin Vassell added 22 points, Tre Jones and Keldon Johnson scored 18 apiece and Jeremy Sochan had 11.

Pelicans 133, Kings 100

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and visiting New Orleans dominated from start to finish in a victory over Sacramento.

Jonas Valanciunas added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Pelicans overcame the absence of Zion Williamson (quad contusion) in the opener of a five-game road trip.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Sacramento, falling four assists shy of a third straight triple-double. Kevin Huerter scored 17 points and Keon Ellis had 13 for the Kings, who had won four of their past five games before falling to 0-4 against New Orleans this season.

Mavericks 115, Timberwolves 108

Kyrie Irving scored 35 points and Luka Doncic added 34 to lift host Dallas to a victory over Minnesota.

Irving made six 3-pointers to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Doncic sank five 3-pointers and added eight assists and six rebounds to send Dallas to its third straight win to begin its season-high seven-game homestand.

Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards scored 36 points, marking his 12th straight game with at least 20. Edwards also had 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who have lost three of their past four. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points and Naz Reid collected 15 points and nine rebounds.

Nuggets 131, Pistons 114

Jamal Murray scored a season-high 37 points, Nikola Jokic finished with 16 assists -- two shy of his career high -- and host Denver rebounded from a disappointing loss to Orlando to beat struggling Detroit.

Jokic scored just four points on three shots but had five blocks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr. scored 18 points apiece for the Nuggets.

Detroit lost star guard Cade Cunningham to a left knee strain in the second quarter and dropped its 18th straight road game. The Pistons have lost 32 of 33 overall. Jalen Duren led Detroit with 20 points, Alec Burks had 18 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14.

Related Topics

Portland Trail Blazers /

Brooklyn Nets /

Orlando Magic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Paolo Banchero, Magic shake off Hawks in OT
    Reuters
  2. Dorival Junior to coach Brazil after leaving Sao Paulo
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: TN vs Gujarat, UP vs Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches in Qatar 2024, India to begin campaign against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona edges 4th-division club Barbastro 3-2 to reach round of 16 of Copa del Rey
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

The unsatisfying sound of silence

Ayon Sengupta
Righting the wrong: Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the Test leg of India’s last tour of South Africa with an injury. He would hope to make amends this time as an opener and captain.

Ind vs SA in Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men must navigate fine margins to conquer final frontier

P. K. Ajith Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA roundup: Paolo Banchero, Magic shake off Hawks in OT
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Rockets extinguish Bucks’ late rally
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Draymond Green reinstated from suspension after missing 12 games
    AP
  4. We suck right now, says LeBron James after 10th Lakers loss in 13 games
    AP
  5. NBA: Warriors guard Chris Paul fractures left hand, will require surgery
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Paolo Banchero, Magic shake off Hawks in OT
    Reuters
  2. Dorival Junior to coach Brazil after leaving Sao Paulo
    Reuters
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score Updates, Round 1, Day 4: TN vs Gujarat, UP vs Kerala
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches in Qatar 2024, India to begin campaign against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  5. Barcelona edges 4th-division club Barbastro 3-2 to reach round of 16 of Copa del Rey
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment