NBA roundup: Domantas Sabonis sets Kings’ double-double mark

Domantas Sabonis passed Oscar Robertson for the franchise record with his 30th consecutive double-double, posting 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Sacramento Kings topped the Indiana Pacers 133-122 on Friday in Indianapolis.

Sabonis, who played in Indiana from 2016-17 until he was traded to Sacramento in February 2022, added to his NBA-leading collection of double-doubles (43) while helping pace a balanced offensive effort for the Kings.

Four Sacramento scorers finished with at least 22 points. De’Aaron Fox went for 25 points and helped key the Kings’ defensive effort with six steals. Malik Monk came off the bench to notch 23 points, and Harrison Barnes scored 22 points.

The Kings made up for committing 17 turnovers with 51-of-90 shooting from the floor (56.7 percent), while forcing the Pacers into 22 turnovers.

Bennedict Mathurin powered the Pacers with a game-high 31 points. Five Indiana scorers reached double figures, including Tyrese Haliburton with 14 points.

Hawks 129, Suns 120

Trae Young had 32 points and 15 assists to lead Atlanta to a win over visiting Phoenix and extend its winning streak to three games.

Young scored at least 30 points for the 20th time this season and had his 30th double-double of the campaign. He was 12-for-17 from the floor and made seven 3-pointers, adding three steals and one block. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 23 points, including four 3-pointers, and Dejounte Murray added 22 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, for Atlanta.

Phoenix was led by Kevin Durant, who had 35 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Devin Booker scored 24.

Nuggets 120, Trail Blazers 108

Nikola Jokic had 27 points, a season-high 22 rebounds and 12 assists as host Denver beat Portland.

Jokic, who sat out the Nuggets’ loss at Oklahoma City on Wednesday due to lower back pain, notched his 15th triple-double of the season by the end of the third quarter. Aaron Gordon added 18 points for Denver, and Jamal Murray just missed out on a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Rookie Scoot Henderson led Portland with 30 points. Anfernee Simons scored 29, Malcolm Brogdon had 11 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Toumani Camara and Duop Reath scored 10 apiece. The Blazers had their two-game winning streak snapped.

Clippers 136, Pistons 125

Kawhi Leonard poured in 33 points and Los Angeles defeated host Detroit to win for the 15th time in its last 18 games.

Russell Westbrook racked up 23 points and reached 25,000 career points. He also dished out nine assists for the Clippers, who are 4-1 on their current seven-game road swing. Paul George had 18 points, seven assists and three steals.

Jaden Ivey led the Pistons with 28 points and Bojan Bogdanovic supplied 26 points.

Heat 110, Wizards 102

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 14 rebounds to help Miami defeat host Washington.

Butler made 7 of 10 shots from the floor and 9 of 13 attempts from the foul line. He added nine rebounds as Miami held a decisive 59-43 advantage in boards for the game and outscored Washington 31-15 in the third quarter. The Heat have won two in a row after their season-high seven-game skid.

Washington’s Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers to highlight his 26-point performance off the bench. Jordan Poole collected 16 points and 10 assists and Deni Avdija recorded 15 points and eight rebounds for the Wizards.

Rockets 135, Raptors 106

Alperen Sengun nearly notched a triple-double while rookies Cam Whitmore and Amen Thompson combined for 44 points off the bench as Houston rolled past visiting Toronto.

Sengun had 24 points, 13 rebounds and a team-high eight assists while serving as the linchpin for a breakneck offense that attacked the paint and punished Toronto in transition.

Scottie Barnes led the Raptors with 28 points and seven boards, while Immanuel Quickley chipped in 25 points and six assists. Toronto lost for the sixth time in the past seven games.

Magic 108, Timberwolves 106

Paolo Banchero scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-20 shooting, and Orlando rallied past host Minnesota.

Franz Wagner finished with 19 points for Orlando, which won its second game in a row. Wendell Carter Jr. posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead Minnesota. Anthony Edwards added 22 points and Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 19.

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 101

Jonathan Kuminga scored at least 20 points for the eighth consecutive game and Golden State opened a five-game road trip by handing Memphis its fourth straight loss.

Kuminga had a game-high 29 points and rookie Brandin Podziemski added 12 points, a season-high 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Warriors, helping spoil the return of the Grizzlies’ Derrick Rose, who had been out since Jan. 2 with a hamstring injury.

Rose finished with 12 points and four assists in 16 minutes off the bench for Memphis, an injury-ravaged club that was enduring the second night of a back-to-back. Jaren Jackson Jr. had a team-high 27 points for the Grizzlies, who went winless on their three-game homestand.

Thunder 126, Hornets 106

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points to lead host Oklahoma City past Charlotte for its seventh time in the past nine games.

The Thunder, who shot 58.7 percent from the floor in the game, including t 69.2 percent in the first half, led by 35 points early in the fourth before the Hornets closed the gap to 17 with less than three minutes remaining.

Chet Holmgren had 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Oklahoma City. Brandon Miller led the Hornets, who have lost six straight games, with 28 points, while Bryce McGowens added 15. They were without LaMelo Ball for the fourth consecutive game due to right ankle soreness.

Pelicans 114, Spurs 113

Zion Williamson powered his way to 33 points, including two key baskets in the final minute, as visiting New Orleans outlasted San Antonio.

CJ McCollum finished with 21 points for New Orleans, while Brandon Ingram had 19 points and six assists and Jonas Valanciunas hit for 18 points.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 28 points. Jones added 20, Victor Wembanyama had 16 points and 14 rebounds and Sochan racked up 15 points and 16 rebounds for San Antonio.