More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA Finals: LeBron leads Lakers to win in Game 2 LA Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals against Miami Heat after LeBron James starred with 33 points including with nine rebounds and nine assists. Reuters 03 October, 2020 09:30 IST LA Lakers' Lebron James moved closer to a fourth NBA championship title. - Getty Images Reuters 03 October, 2020 09:30 IST LeBron James took another step toward his fourth championship title on Friday, as the dominant Los Angeles Lakers clinched Game 2 over the Miami Heat 124-114 to extend its lead to 2-0 in the NBA Finals.The Lakers seized the early momentum to put up nine three-pointers in the first two quarters for a 14-point head start at halftime, as Miami struggled to fill the void left by two of its biggest playmakers, point guard Goran Dragic and forward Bam Adebayo, who left Game 1 with injuries and were not able to play on Friday. WATCH - NBA Finals: Lakers takes Game 1 with easy win over Miami Heat Sixteen-time All-Star LeBron James, the night's leading scorer, put up 33 points with nine rebounds and nine assists, while teammate Anthony Davis continued his stellar run in his first-ever NBA Finals, rolling over Miami's defense for 32 points and 14 rebounds."It's a great team that we're playing and we understand that," James said in an on-court interview after the game. "We understand that they put you in some really tough positions offensively."The Lakers faces the Heat in Game 3 on Sunday.