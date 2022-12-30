Basketball

NBA: LaMelo Ball powers Hornets to needed home win over Thunder

LaMelo Ball poured in 27 points and came one assist shy of a triple-double as the Charlotte Hornets returned home for a 121-113 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Reuters
30 December, 2022 11:05 IST
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, right, guards against a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, right, guards against a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Ball added 10 rebounds to an inspiring all-around performance to provide a boost to the struggling team.

P.J. Washington added 25 points and Mark Williams, who has spent a large chunk of the season in the G League, came off the bench for 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Mason Plumlee racked up 14 points to go with nine rebounds, while Jalen McDaniels had 12 points and Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier both added 10 points for the Hornets, who held a 52-41 rebounding edge.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28 points led the Thunder, as he was the team’s top scorer for the 12th time in the last 13 games. Luguentz Dort added 22 points and Josh Giddey 21 points for Oklahoma City. Tre Mann put up 17 points, and Jalen Williams added 15.

The Hornets shot 54.8 percent from the field but had to overcome 19-for-29 shooting on free throws.

With the game tied at 103, Ball and Washington made back-to-back shots, with Washington’s 3-pointer sending the Hornets to a 108-103 edge with 3:39 to play.

Charlotte kept the momentum, using Plumlee’s tip-in for a nine-point advantage. Later, Ball’s 3-pointer stretched the lead again after the Thunder had pulled within 112-108.

The Hornets were just two nights removed from the end of a 2-4 West Coast road trip.

It was the first win in the last six home games for Charlotte, which hadn’t played at home since Dec. 16.

The Thunder recovered from a rough start to claim a 60-57 halftime edge despite Charlotte’s 52.4 percent shooting from the field. Oklahoma City offset that with seven 3-point baskets and benefited from nine turnovers by the Hornets.

Oklahoma City outscored the Hornets 23-12 across the last 7:40 of the first half.

