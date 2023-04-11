Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch LeBron James in NBA Play-In Tournament

NBA Play-In Tournament: Here is all you need to know before the Timberwolves vs Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Team Sportstar
11 April, 2023 22:14 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers finished the regular season surfing a wave of momentum while the Minnesota Timberwolves are engulfed in a punch-driven drama that will leave them without center Rudy Gobert.

One of these teams will claim a playoff spot on Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Timberwolves in a Western Conference play-in game.

The winner of this contest will be the No. 7 seed in the West and will play the No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the postseason. The loser will play Friday against either the New Orleans Pelicans or Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 8 seed.

READ FULL PREVIEW: Lakers hosts short-handed Wolves in play-in battle

LAKERS vs TIMBERWOLVES
Regular Season Results
Timberwolves 111-102 Lakers - October 2022
Timberwolves 111-123 Lakers - April 2023
Lakers 102-110 Timberwolves - April 2023

LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Lakers vs TImberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game be played?

The Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game will be played on April 11 at 10PM ET. In India, the game will begin on 7:30AM on April 12.

Where will the Lakers vs TImberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game be telecast?

The Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game will be telecast on TNT in the United States. In India, the game will be telecast on Sports18.

Where to live stream the Lakers vs TImberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament game?

The live stream of the Lakers vs Timberwolves NBA Play-In Tournament will be available on NBA.com with a League Pass. In India, the game can also be seen on JioCinema app.

