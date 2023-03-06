Basketball

Kevin Durant dazzles as Phoenix Suns sinks Dallas Mavericks

A much-hyped clash which pitted Durant against former Brooklyn team-mate Kyrie Irving did not disappoint with 13 lead changes in a contest that went down to the wire.

AFP
LOS ANGELES 06 March, 2023 10:48 IST
LOS ANGELES 06 March, 2023 10:48 IST
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket while being defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Justin Holiday (0).

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket while being defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Justin Holiday (0). | Photo Credit: AP

A much-hyped clash which pitted Durant against former Brooklyn team-mate Kyrie Irving did not disappoint with 13 lead changes in a contest that went down to the wire.

Kevin Durant produced a 37-point masterpiece as the Phoenix Suns defeated Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks 130-126 in a heavyweight Western Conference NBA duel on Sunday.

A much-hyped clash which pitted Durant against former Brooklyn team-mate Kyrie Irving did not disappoint with 13 lead changes in a contest that went down to the wire.

Durant, traded to Phoenix in a blockbuster move from the Nets last month, delivered a signature performance to guide the Suns to a gutsy victory on the road.

The 34-year-old scored the go-ahead basket with less than 12 seconds remaining before adding two late free throws to ice the game.

Also Read
Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles Lakers past Golden State Warriors 113-105 in Stephen Curry’s return

Durant received support from Devin Booker, who added 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Chris Paul added 11 points.

Doncic, meanwhile, finished with 34 points for Dallas, with Irving contributing 30 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. adding 21 off the bench.

Tempers flared in the dying seconds, with Doncic and Booker going nose-to-nose after the Slovenian squandered a relatively straightforward chance to tie the game with six seconds remaining.

Doncic confronted Booker after the Phoenix star appeared to taunt the Dallas talisman for the miss, triggering a confrontation between players from both teams.

Phoenix improved 36-29 to stay in fourth spot in the West, while Dallas fell to 33-32. The Mavs are in seventh, just outside the automatic postseason places.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us