Basketball

Sixers’ James Harden to decline $35.6M option: Report

The 10-time All-Star is looking for a four-year contract with a team that has a “competitive roster,” and he wants the “basketball freedom ... to be himself,” per the report.

Reuters
United States 17 May, 2023 23:23 IST
United States 17 May, 2023 23:23 IST
Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games (all starts) in 2022-23.

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games (all starts) in 2022-23. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The 10-time All-Star is looking for a four-year contract with a team that has a “competitive roster,” and he wants the “basketball freedom ... to be himself,” per the report.

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden intends to decline his $35.6 million player option and enter free agency this summer, Bleacher Report reported Wednesday.

The 10-time All-Star is looking for a four-year contract with a team that has a “competitive roster,” and he wants the “basketball freedom ... to be himself,” per the report.

Also Read
Celtics vs Heat, Game 1: Familiar foes clash in Eastern Conference Finals

Harden, 33, averaged 21.0 points, a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 58 games (all starts) in 2022-23.

The report cited a long-term deal with Philadelphia as “the only logical option” and downplayed Harden’s rumored return to the Houston Rockets.

The Sixers lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics on Sunday and fired head coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday.

Harden owns career averages of 24.7 points, 7.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 1,000 games (786 starts) with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and 76ers.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals recap

WATCH: How does the NBA draft lottery work- Explained

WATCH: NBA Playoffs first-round recap 2022-23

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us