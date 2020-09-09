NBA Roundup: Heat oust top-seeded Bucks from playoffs, Lakers down Rockets

Jimmy Butler totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, and the fifth-seeded Miami Heat used stingy defense to knock the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks out of the playoffs with a 103-94 Game 5 victory Tuesday night to win its Eastern Conference semifinal series 4-1 at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 2019-20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and favorite to repeat as league MVP, did not play Tuesday after aggravating his sprained right ankle in the first half of Sunday's Game 4.

Miami awaits the winner of the other Eastern Conference semifinal series between second-seeded Toronto and third-seeded Boston. The Celtics leads 3-2 ahead of Wednesday's Game 6.

#MIAvsMIL Final: HEAT 103 - Bucks 94



Butler 17 Pts, 10 Rebs & 6 Asts

Dragic 17 Pts, 4 Rebs & 2 Asts

Crowder 16 Pts & 6 Rebs

Herro 14 Pts, 8 Rebs & 6 Asts

Bam 13 Pts, 6 Rebs & 2 Asts

Olynyk 12 Pts & 6 Rebs

Iguodala 6 Pts, 5 Rebs, 2 Asts & 2 Blks pic.twitter.com/EJd6tEqefd — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2020

For the Bucks, it's a stunningly premature playoff exit after posting the NBA's best regular-season record. The Heat, meanwhile, became the 140th team in 140 tries to win an NBA playoff series after building a 3-0 lead.

Miami held the Bucks to 36.3-percent shooting, including a third-quarter drought that lasted more than six minutes. That's the stretch when the Heat created distance for good, with a 3-pointer by Jae Crowder giving Miami a game-high 12-point lead (68-56) at the 3:07 mark of the period.

In the fourth quarter, the Bucks trimmed the Heat's advantage to 91-87 when Brook Lopez threw down an alley-oop dunk with 2:05 to play. But Butler answered with two free throws and Goran Dragic hit a high-arching jumper on the ensuing possession to maintain Miami's edge.

Another two free throws by Butler with 46.7 seconds to play extended the Heat's lead to 97-88 and all but sealed the win.

What a way to celebrate #TylerTuesday@raf_tyler made noise off the bench tonight with 14 points (3 3PT FG), 8 rebounds & 6 assists.

#HEATHighlights pic.twitter.com/K5qGt8ZGFz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 9, 2020

Rookie Tyler Herro finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench for the Heat. Dragic added 17 points and four rebounds, while Crowder scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds and made four 3-pointers.

Khris Middleton finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, but shot just 8-for-25 and eventually fouled out. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points and hit three 3-pointers. Lopez recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Miami overcame a sloppy start. The Heat committed six first-quarter turnovers and shot 7 of 18 in the period, helping the Bucks build a 13-point advantage en route to a nine-point lead at the end of the period.

But the game shifted in the second quarter. The Heat outscored the Bucks 33-18 in the period and buried six 3-pointers.

Miami used a 13-2 spurt to tie the score at 32 on a Kelly Olynyk transition layup at the 8:36 mark. A 3-pointer by Herro later broke a 37-37 tie and sparked an 8-0 Heat spurt to stretch the lead to 45-37 with less than five minutes to play in the half.

-LeBron sets playoff wins mark as Lakers beat Rockets-

LeBron James scored a team-high 36 points and became the all-time leader in NBA postseason wins as the Los Angeles Lakers claimed a 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Lakers will take a 2-1 lead into Game 4 of the best-of-seven series on Thursday.

Los Angeles' Anthony Davis added 26 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo keyed a fourth-quarter run after the teams entered the final period tied.

HIGHLIGHTS: @AntDavis23 racks up 26 points and 15 rebounds in the #LakersWin pic.twitter.com/smG1hqGXCJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 9, 2020

James earned his 162nd career playoff victory, topping the mark set by Derek Fisher.

“It says that I've played with a lot of great teams,” James said postgame on TNT. “It says that I've played with a lot of great teammates and some great coaches, in Cleveland, in Miami and now here in Los Angeles. ...

“It doesn't happen without the supporting cast. It's why I'm able to sit here with this achievement, but it's all about the three organizations I've been with, the Cavs, the Heat and now the Lakers, because without them, I wouldn't be in this position.”

James scored 29 points in the first half, his season high for any half, to keep the Lakers afloat before dominating the action with four blocks in the third quarter. Rondo, meanwhile, led the charge early in the fourth period by scoring the last eight points during a 10-0 run that produced a 94-85 advantage.

Rondo finished with 21 points and nine assists in 30 minutes off the bench. The Lakers survived 15 ties and 16 lead changes by controlling the final period for a second consecutive game, posting a 30-20 edge in the last 12 minutes.

HIGHLIGHTS: @RajonRondo pours in 21 points and 9 dimes off the bench pic.twitter.com/6oMfiG1NPi — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 9, 2020

James Harden paced the Rockets with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while Russell Westbrook rebounded from a rocky Game 2 with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists. But the Rockets was without reserve forward Danuel House Jr. (personal reasons), and the Lakers finished with a 42-16 advantage in bench points.

James scored just two points in the third quarter, but he blocked shots by Eric Gordon (twice), Harden and Austin Rivers, the latter just prior to the period's final buzzer, setting a defensive tone. Davis shouldered the scoring load after James cooled and before Rondo caught fire.

Westbrook got off to a scorching start with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first quarter as the Rockets hit 13 of 19 shots to take a 33-32 lead into the second quarter.

“At the end of the day, we just hope we make [Kobe] and his family proud.” - @KingJames pic.twitter.com/cpQaVjbc3I — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 9, 2020

James scored in every way imaginable for the Lakers, but Houston parlayed 10 Lakers turnovers into 12 points in the half, and combined with their 32 points in the paint, fashioned a 64-61 lead by the intermission.

The Lakers ultimately finished with a 56-46 advantage on paint points and outrebounded the Rockets 43-30 while shooting a robust 55.1 percent from the floor. Houston sank 46.9 percent of its field-goal attempts.