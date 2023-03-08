Basketball

NBA result: Bucks beat Magic 134-123 for 18th win in 19 games

Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jae Crowder added 15 points for the Bucks, who shot 59% and ran their winning streak against the Magic to 14 games.

ORLANDO, Fla. 08 March, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks guard Joe Ingles (7) moves the ball against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half of an NBA basketball game.

Brook Lopez scored 26 points, Kris Middleton and Jevon Carter each added 24 points, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 134-123 on Tuesday night for its 18th win in 19 games.

The Bucks played without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID-19 illness) and Jrue Holiday (sore neck).

Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points. Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and five rebounds.

The Bucks pulled away from a 51-all tie and led 70-60 after a first half in which Lopez scored 19 points.

Crowder, playing in only his sixth game with the Bucks, scored seven straight points late in the third quarter to put the Bucks up 98-83.

The Magic were down by eight points until Portis and Middleton led a fourth-quarter charge that pushed the Bucks’ lead to 16, their largest of the game.

