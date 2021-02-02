NBA roundup: Houston Rockets shoots to sixth consecutive win

Eric Gordon scored 25 points and led the Rockets' record 3-point barrage as Houston rolled to a 136-106 win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

Gordon hit five of the Rockets' franchise-best 28 treys. Houston earned its sixth win in a row and moved above .500 for the first time this season. DeMarcus Cousins also hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points.

The Rockets' previous record for 3-pointers in a game was 27 last season, which set an NBA record at the time. The Milwaukee Bucks broke that record earlier this season with 29.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 19 points while Darius Bazley and Hamidou Diallo added 15 each.

Phoenix Suns 109 - Dallas Mavericks 108

Devin Booker nailed a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining to cap a wild finish that gave visiting Phoenix a victory over Dallas.

In the rematch of a game the Suns won 111-105 on Saturday night in Dallas, the Mavericks had a shot at breaking a five-game losing streak, but Luka Doncic couldn't connect from 28 feet at the final horn.

Booker, who missed the Suns' previous four games with a hamstring injury, went for 24 points in 31 minutes. Chris Paul had 34 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton put up 10 points and 17 rebounds. Luka Doncic totaled 25 points and eight assists while Kristaps Porzingis registered 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks.

Los Angeles Lakers 107 - Atlanta Hawks 99

LeBron James scored 21 points, including the final nine points of the game for the Lakers, and made a crucial defensive play to help visiting Los Angeles hold off Atlanta.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points and Dennis Schroder scored 16 against his former team. The Lakers were 5-2 on the road trip and have won two straight.

The Hawks got 25 points and a season-high 16 assists from Trae Young, 22 points from John Collins and 16 points and 13 rebounds from Capela.

Memphis Grizzlies 133 - San Antonio Spurs 102

Nine Memphis players scored in double figures as the Grizzlies romped past host San Antonio for their seventh consecutive win.

Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 19 points off the bench. Brandon Clarke scored 18, and Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton hit for 17 points apiece.

San Antonio's Keldon Johnson paced all scorers with 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge added 14 and 12 points, respectively, and Patty Mills scored 11 for the Spurs, who have lost two straight.

Charlotte Hornets 129 - Miami Heat 121 (OT)

Reserve Malik Monk scored a career-high 36 points, helping Charlotte rally to an overtime win at Miami.

Monk, who entered the game averaging 6.3 points, made 11 of 18 shots, including 9 of 13 from 3-point range. He also sank a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball, making his first NBA start, had 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Miami was led by Jimmy Butler, who had 25 points and nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo, who fouled out in overtime, had 23 points and nine rebounds. The Heat's Max Strus, an undrafted player competing in just his 13th NBA game, had 17 of his career-high 19 points in the first half.

Milwaukee Bucks 134 - Portland Trail Blazers 106

Jrue Holiday recorded 22 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals to help Milwaukee roll to a decisive victory over visiting Portland.

Bobby Portis matched his season best of 21 points and also collected eight rebounds as Milwaukee snapped a two-game slide. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points and six assists and Khris Middleton contributed 17 points and matched his season high of nine assists for the Bucks.

Nassir Little established career bests of 30 points and five 3-pointers for the Trail Blazers, who have lost four straight meetings with the Bucks and three of their past four games overall.

Chicago Bulls 110 - New York Knicks 102

Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points and Zach LaVine netted 21 to help host Chicago close out a win over New York.

Thaddeus Young finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Bulls, who finished the game on a 10-2 run. Coby White finished with 13 points, six assists and four rebounds for the Bulls, who shot 47.7 percent overall from the field and 32.4 percent (11-for-34) from 3-point range.

The Knicks shot 42.5 percent overall but struggled from long distance, making just 20.7 percent (6 of 29) on 3-point tries. Julius Randle once again led New York with 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, and RJ Barrett had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Sacramento Kings 118 - New Orleans Pelicans 109

De'Aaron Fox produced 38 points and 12 assists, and visiting Sacramento rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat New Orleans.

Harrison Barnes added 24 points, and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 16 points and Marvin Bagley III scored 10 points before being ejected early in the third quarter after receiving his second technical foul.

Brandon Ingram scored 20 points to lead the Pelicans. Josh Hart added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Zion Williamson scored 17.

Cleveland Cavaliers 100 - Minnesota Timberwolves 98

Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Jarrett Allen collected 23 points and 18 rebounds to lift host Cleveland to a victory over Minnesota.

Allen also had five blocks while playing in place of Andre Drummond, who sat out the contest due to lower back soreness. Drummond recorded 25 points and 22 rebounds in Cleveland's 109-104 loss at Minnesota on Sunday. Darius Garland had 19 points and 11 assists for the Cavaliers, who are 7-4 at home.

D'Angelo Russell scored 18 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 13 for the Timberwolves, who have lost 15 of their last 18 games overall and eight of nine overall on the road.