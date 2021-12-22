NBA roundup: Miami Heat ties team 3-point mark (22) in victory

Tyler Herro returned from a three-game injury absence and tied for game-high honors with 26 points, leading the Miami Heat to a 125-96 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

The Heat tied a franchise record with 22 3-pointers, shooting 44.9 per cent from long distance and 49.5 per cent overall.

Duncan Robinson tied his season high with 26 points for the Heat, making 10 of 16 shots from the floor and 6 of 10 from long range. Miami's Kyle Lowry nearly had a triple-double, finishing with a game-high 12 assists, 11 rebounds and eight points.

Herro, who had been out due to a quad contusion, made 8 of 17 shots, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. Heat guard Max Strus, in his third year in the NBA, made his first career start and finished with 18 points.

Indiana was led by Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte, each with 17 points. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon, who missed Indiana's most recent game due to a foot injury, returned but played just eight minutes. He did not return for the second half and finished with one point and two assists. Coach Rick Carlisle was back after a four-game COVID-related absence.

Mavericks 114, Timberwolves 102

Jalen Brunson scored 28 points and dished six assists, and Dallas held on vs. visiting Minnesota.

Dorian Finney-Smith added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Mavericks, who avenged a road loss to the Timberwolves two nights earlier. Dwight Powell had 15 points and Sterling Brown registered 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns posted team highs of 26 points and 14 rebounds to go with seven assists for the Minnesota. Malik Beasley added 22 points for the Timberwolves, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

Knicks 105, Pistons 91

Evan Fournier scored a game-high 22 points and Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson each posted double-doubles as New York fended off a second-half rally by visiting Detroit.

Randle had 21 points and 11 rebounds while Robinson came off the bench to collect 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks, who won for just the third time in 11 games. Kemba Walker tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

The Pistons, who lost for the 15th time in 16 games, cut a 22-point gap to five thanks largely to Saben Lee, who came off the bench to score 12 of his 16 points in the second half.

Suns 108, Lakers 90

Devin Booker scored 24 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury as visiting Phoenix extended its latest winning streak to four games with a victory over Los Angeles.

Deandre Ayton added 19 points with 11 rebounds and Mikal Bridges scored 14 points for the Suns, who recovered from a slow start to win for the 24th time in their last 26 games. Chris Paul had 11 points and nine assists.

LeBron James scored 34 points for the Lakers, who lost their third consecutive game while working through COVID-19 issues and now have Anthony Davis sidelined due to a knee injury. Russell Westbrook contributed 22 points and 10 rebounds. James injured his left ankle in the third quarter but remained in the game, though his mobility appeared compromised the rest of the way.

Pelicans 111, Trail Blazers 97

Brandon Ingram hit for 28 points and Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 22 of his 27 in the second half as host New Orleans defeated Portland for its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Josh Hart added 20 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who have won four of their past five.

Damian Lillard put up a game-high 39 points for the Trail Blazers, whose two-game winning streak ended.