NBA roundup: Suns rally late, stun Kings; 76ers bets Nuggets

Grayson Allen scored 29 points and matched the franchise record of nine 3-pointers for the second time this month for the Suns.

Published : Jan 17, 2024 12:34 IST , USA - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Domantas Sabonis (r) of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns.
Domantas Sabonis (r) of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns.
infoIcon

Domantas Sabonis (r) of the Sacramento Kings handles the ball against Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Durant hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining as the Phoenix Suns concluded the game with a 32-8 surge and beat the visiting Sacramento Kings 119-117 on Tuesday night.

Grayson Allen scored 29 points and matched the franchise record of nine 3-pointers for the second time this month for the Suns. Durant scored 27 points and Devin Booker had 16 points and 11 assists for Phoenix, which overcame a 22-point, fourth-quarter deficit to win its third straight game.

De’Aaron Fox made six 3-pointers and had 33 points and six assists for Sacramento, which lost its third consecutive game. Domantas Sabonis added 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his 11th triple-double of the season.

With the game tied and Durant lining up for the last shot, a switch left Fox on the defensive coverage, and he hit Durant’s wrist and was called for the foul. Durant calmly made both shots.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

76ers 126, Nuggets 121

Joel Embiid had 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and host Philadelphia used a big run in the fourth quarter to defeat Denver.

It was the 18th straight game in which Embiid scored at least 30 points. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and nine assists and Tobias Harris scored 24 points as the Sixers used an 18-2 run late to win their third consecutive game.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 25 points and 19 rebounds, 11 off the offensive glass. Michael Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Jamal Murray had 17 points and 10 assists.

Clippers 128, Thunder 117

Paul George scored 18 of his season-high 38 points in the fourth quarter as Los Angeles downed visiting Oklahoma City.

James Harden and Kawhi Leonard each put up 16 points as the Clippers won without center Ivica Zubac (calf) while improving to an NBA-best 18-4 since the start of December. Harden had eight assists.

Jalen Williams scored 25 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 19 as the Thunder lost in Los Angeles again, following a defeat against the Lakers on Monday. The back-to-back losses followed a four-game winning streak.

