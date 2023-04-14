Rudy Gobert on Kyle Anderson: He’s still my brother

Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert said that him and teammate Kyle Anderson were moving on from their altercation which led to Gobert’s one-match suspension this week.

Also Read Grizzlies guard Ja Morant files countersuit against teen

“We both apologized to each other and you move on. That’s life... I love Kyle. He’s still my brother,” said Gobert.

The two Wolves players were invloved in a fight during the side’s regular season game against New Orleans Pelicans. Anderson repeatedly hurled insults at Gobert on a night when the veteran three-time All-Star was playing hurt, ESPN had reported.

In the heat of the moment, Gobert ended up punching Anderson and the two had to be separated by their teammates. Emotions got the better of me today, Gobert later tweeted.

The Wolves decided to suspend the French player for their Play-In tournament match against the Los Angeles Lakers, which they went on to lose 108-102 after Over-Time.

Gobert will return to the team for its next match in the Play-In, against Oklahoma City Thunder, for a place in the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed.