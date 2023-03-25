NBA result: Los Angeles Lakers take down Oklahoma City Thunder, finally reach .500

Basketball

Lakers registered their third consecutive win and reached .500 for the first time this season. They are 37-37 after starting 2-10.

25 March, 2023 12:44 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks during the second half of an NBA game against Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. | Photo Credit: AP

Anthony Davis scored 15 of his 37 points in the first quarter and added 15 rebounds as Los Angeles Lakers got off to a fast start and held on for a 116-111 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Dennis Schroder scored 21 points and Lonnie Walker IV added 20 for Lakers, who defeated Thunder for the second time this month and moved one game ahead of Oklahoma City (36-38) in the Western Conference standings as both teams duel for a post-season spot. Lakers won the season series 2-1.

Lakers also won for the seventh time in their past 10 games and improved to 8-5 since star LeBron James went down with a tendon injury to his right foot.

Josh Giddey scored 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 27 points for Thunder, who dropped consecutive games for the first time since losing five in a row from February 23 to March 1. Luguentz Dort scored 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 for Oklahoma City.

Prone to slow starts, Lakers instead built a 41-25 lead after one quarter by shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 46.2 percent (6 of 13) from 3-point range. It was the highest-scoring first quarter for Los Angeles this season.

Thunder charged back with 41 points of their own in the second quarter as Lakers led 74-66 at half-time. Davis had 23 points in the first half, while Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.

Oklahoma City continued to creep back into the game, tying it 102-102 on a jumper from Gilgeous-Alexander with 5:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. The game was tied again at 105-105 with 4:15 to go before Lakers went on a 7-2 run for a five-point lead with 1:20 left as Schroder scored four points in the spurt.

Davis sealed the victory on a free throw with 25.4 seconds remaining for a 114-109 lead.

Lakers were without D’Angelo Russell (right hip soreness).

The teams met in L.A. for the first time since February 7, when James set the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

