Timberwolves agree on $42M deal with Naz Reid: reports

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with backup center Naz Reid, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 06:57 IST , USA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after dunking against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid (11) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game.
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after dunking against Minnesota Timberwolves’ Naz Reid (11) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts after dunking against Minnesota Timberwolves' Naz Reid (11) and Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

The Minnesota Timberwolves agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with backup center Naz Reid, multiple outlets reported on Sunday.

Reid, who turns 24 in August, was slated to become a free agent on Friday.

Reid averaged career bests of 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 68 contests (11 starts) last season before sustained a season-ending wrist injury in late March.

READ | WNBA: Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again

He also shot a career-high 53.7 percent from the field while averaging 18.4 minutes per game.

Reid has career averages of 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in 245 games (43 starts) over four seasons.

The Timberwolves originally signed Reid as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played college basketball at LSU.

