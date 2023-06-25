MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WNBA: Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again

Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 23:20 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

AP
The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game.
The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.

A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were the top voter getters among fans and will be the captains of the two teams when the game is played in Las Vegas on July 15. The two players were also captains last year and are each making their fifth All-Star appearances. Wilson’s team won the game last year.

Other frontcourt players chosen to start include rookie Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever. She would be the first rookie to start an All-Star game since Shoni Schimmel did it in 2014. Overall eight rookies have been chosen to start the All-Star Game.

RELATED: Brittney Griner gets rousing welcome in Phoenix home game after release from Russian prison

Satou Sabally of Dallas and Elena Delle Donne of Washington round out the frontcourt starters.

The backcourt starters are Las Vegas teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, Seattle’s Jewell Loyd and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale.

The reserves will be chosen by the league’s head coaches, who will choose three guards, five frontcourt players and four at either position. Coaches can’t vote for their own players. The reserves will be announced on July 1.

Stewart and Wilson will draft their rosters on July 8.

Fan balloting accounts for 50% of the vote to determine starters for the game. WNBA players and a media panel account for 25% each. Player’s scores were calculated by averaging their weighted rank from the three groups.

Related stories

Related Topics

Brittney Griner /

Phoenix Mercury /

WNBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deepu Mallesh, India’s flagbearer in sport climbing, aims to scale peak
    Ananya Magarde
  2. WNBA: Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
    AP
  3. Wrestlers rule out hitting roads for protests, say will fight WFI chief in court
    PTI
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Highlights- ENG 116/5, 152 more to win: Stumps on day 4, hosts in trouble
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Ducati ‘rocket ships’ reign supreme as Honda, Yamaha fall behind
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. WNBA: Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
    AP
  2. NBA: Spurs introduce Wembanyama: ‘I belong here’
    AFP
  3. NBA: Rock-star welcome as Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio
    AFP
  4. NBA 2023: Kawhi Leonard recovering from another knee surgery
    Reuters
  5. Time for Ja Morant to change his behaviour, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Deepu Mallesh, India’s flagbearer in sport climbing, aims to scale peak
    Ananya Magarde
  2. WNBA: Griner chosen as an All-Star starter with Wilson and Stewart captains again
    AP
  3. Wrestlers rule out hitting roads for protests, say will fight WFI chief in court
    PTI
  4. Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 4 Highlights- ENG 116/5, 152 more to win: Stumps on day 4, hosts in trouble
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Ducati ‘rocket ships’ reign supreme as Honda, Yamaha fall behind
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment