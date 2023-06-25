MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Spurs introduce Wembanyama: ‘I belong here’

The towering 19-year-old, hailed as a transformative talent thanks to the skills he packs in his 7ft 4in (2.24m) frame, was eagerly looking ahead to developing his game under the guidance of Gregg Popovich.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 08:33 IST , San Antonio - 3 MINS READ

AFP
San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference at the AT and T Centre in San Antonio on June 24, 2023.
San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference at the AT and T Centre in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Darren Abate/AP Photo
infoIcon

San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference at the AT and T Centre in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Darren Abate/AP Photo

Victor Wembanyama’s whirlwind ride as the NBA’s most anticipated No. 1 draft pick since LeBron James has landed him right where he needs to be, the French phenomenon said Saturday in San Antonio.

The towering 19-year-old, hailed as a transformative talent thanks to the skills he packs in his 7ft 4in (2.24m) frame, was eagerly looking ahead to developing his game under the guidance of coaching great Gregg Popovich, with Spurs greats including Tim Duncan, David Robinson and Manu Ginobili to call on for advice.

His rock-star style welcome from fans at San Antonio’s airport on Friday was followed by an eye-opening dinner with Duncan, Robinson and Ginobili.

“In probably a couple hours I learned more about the NBA than my whole life before,” he said.

“It’s super-reassuring to know that these guys still live in San Antonio, they still gravitate towards the club, they’ve kept a relationship with the franchise.

“It’s comforting to know that there are legends, not only of the club but also of the NBA, who are there to help me and who won’t let me make the same mistakes twice.

“For a rookie, that’s a huge advantage.”

The Spurs, who won the most recent of their five NBA titles in 2014, also boast a French connection, with both Tony Parker and Boris Diaw featuring on championship San Antonio teams -- Parker on three of them.

“It’s just an asset, because I have good relations with those French people who have made history, and I can go to them if I need to,” Wembanyama said.

Fans anticipating Wembanyama’s arrival ever since the Spurs gained the top pick in the draft will be thrilled to know that he can already envision living in the Texas city “for a long time.”

“I feel I belong here,” he said. “Since I arrived, I’ve seen nothing but grateful people, so it’s easy to acclimatize when you’re already appreciated.”

Since being flown in after Thursday’s glitzy draft in Brooklyn, Wembanyama has managed to sample San Antonio’s breakfast tacos and start house-hunting.

He’s got a trip to sponsor Nike’s Oregon headquarters on his schedule, but he admitted he was looking forward to returning the focus to basketball.

“Lately I’ve had so much stuff to do off the court, like with the media.

“I’ve got to go back to being really focused on practicing, on lifting,” he said. “Because this isn’t what I’ve done most in the last couple days, and you know, it feels really weird.”

With his first taste of competition in a Spurs jersey expected to come in Summer League games next month, Wembanyama is already confident that the NBA will provide the perfect arena to develop his game.

“One very important factor for me is how seriously the players are taken here,” he said. “They’re looked after so well that everything is done to help them progress and develop.

“My game will have to adapt, but the NBA game is what suits me best.”

Related stories

Related Topics

San Antonio Spurs /

Victor Wembanyama /

NBA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Spurs introduce Wembanyama: ‘I belong here’
    AFP
  2. Hughes breaks 30-year-old British 100m record with ‘dream’ run
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
    Reuters
  4. I’ll give it a shot! Belgian Boumkwo becomes instant hurdler to save her team from disqualification
    AFP
  5. Federer rivals Kate at Wimbledon court; takes lessons from ballkids
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Spurs introduce Wembanyama: ‘I belong here’
    AFP
  2. NBA: Rock-star welcome as Victor Wembanyama arrives in San Antonio
    AFP
  3. NBA 2023: Kawhi Leonard recovering from another knee surgery
    Reuters
  4. Time for Ja Morant to change his behaviour, there’s been enough talking, Grizzlies GM says
    AP
  5. NBA Draft 2023: Who are the players signed by Portland Trail Blazers?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA: Spurs introduce Wembanyama: ‘I belong here’
    AFP
  2. Hughes breaks 30-year-old British 100m record with ‘dream’ run
    Reuters
  3. Chelsea signs 17-year-old Jamaica international Richards
    Reuters
  4. I’ll give it a shot! Belgian Boumkwo becomes instant hurdler to save her team from disqualification
    AFP
  5. Federer rivals Kate at Wimbledon court; takes lessons from ballkids
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment