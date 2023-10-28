Nikola Jokic powers Nuggets past pesky Grizzlies

Nikola Jokic scored 22 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and added seven assists, Jamal Murray chipped in another 22 points, and the Denver Nuggets led almost wire-to-wire en route to a 108-104 win Friday on the road over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Denver fell behind by two points briefly in the first quarter, then took a lead it held until deep into the fourth quarter. The Nuggets’ advantage never exceeded 12 points, however, as the host Grizzlies used a balanced scoring effort to stay within striking distance.

Six Memphis scorers, including all five starters, finished with at least 11 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points, matched Ziaire Williams’ team-high nine rebounds, and blocked three shots.

Marcus Smart added 20 points and Derrick Rose came off the bench to score 16 points. Two of Rose’s points came on a jumper with 4:28 remaining that gave Memphis a 98-97 lead, but the advantage was fleeting.

Murray assisted Jokic on a 3-pointer for Denver to regain the lead. After Michael Porter Jr. grabbed one of his game-high 13 rebounds, Murray knocked down another 3-pointer to push the Nuggets’ lead to five points and ultimately out of reach.

Jackson and Smart scored on consecutive Grizzlies possessions to cut the gap to one point in the final minute, but Aaron Gordon dunked home the last two of his 10 points to keep the hosts at bay.

Reggie Jackson came off the bench to score 16 points for Denver. Backup forward Peyton Watson chipped in nine points, and Zeke Nnaji finished with seven points.

Porter scored nine points in the win.

Williams scored 11 points for Memphis, and Xavier Tillman Sr. added 13 points and eight rebounds. Desmond Bane scored 15 points, but shot just 1-of-10 from 3-point range.

Memphis was 10-of-33 from 3-point range to Denver’s 14-of-37