Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award on Tuesday as his team defeated Miami Heat 89-94 to clinch its maiden title.
“We believe in each other. Trophies are fine but our relationships are going to stay for a long long time,” Jokic said after winning the title.
Jokic was at his stellar best in the finals series against the Heat, during which he recorded three triple doubles in five games.
During the five games in the finals, Jokic averaged 30.2 points at 58.2% efficiency. He also managed 14 rebounds and seven assists per game in this period.
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award
- NBA Finals: Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets, Game 5 Box Score
- Denver Nuggets beats Miami Heat in Game 5, wins first NBA title
- PGA-LIV merger has caused confusion, says US Open holder Fitzpatrick
- Heat 89-94 Nuggets Highlights, Game 5: MVP Jokic lifts Denver to first title in franchise history
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE