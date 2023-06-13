Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award

Published : Jun 13, 2023 08:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award on Tuesday as his team defeated Miami Heat 89-94 to clinch its maiden title.

“We believe in each other. Trophies are fine but our relationships are going to stay for a long long time,” Jokic said after winning the title.

Jokic was at his stellar best in the finals series against the Heat, during which he recorded three triple doubles in five games.

During the five games in the finals, Jokic averaged 30.2 points at 58.2% efficiency. He also managed 14 rebounds and seven assists per game in this period.

