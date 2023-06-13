Magazine

Nikola Jokic wins Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award

Nikola Jokic won the NBA Finals MVP award after the Denver Nuggets won the title.

Published : Jun 13, 2023 08:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nikola Jokic celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award.
Nikola Jokic celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Nikola Jokic celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. | Photo Credit: AFP

Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award on Tuesday as his team defeated Miami Heat 89-94 to clinch its maiden title.

“We believe in each other. Trophies are fine but our relationships are going to stay for a long long time,” Jokic said after winning the title.

Jokic was at his stellar best in the finals series against the Heat, during which he recorded three triple doubles in five games.

During the five games in the finals, Jokic averaged 30.2 points at 58.2% efficiency. He also managed 14 rebounds and seven assists per game in this period.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
