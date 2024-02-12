MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Women’s basketball field confirmed as Germany seals debut

Germany beat Brazil 73-71 at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Belem, Brazil, one of four concurrent qualifying tournaments. The other three tournaments took place in China, Belgium and Hungary.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 10:50 IST , BENGALURU

Reuters
Germany’s Satou Sabally (l) blocks Brazil’s Kamilla Cardoso during the Pre-Olympic tournament match.
Germany's Satou Sabally (l) blocks Brazil's Kamilla Cardoso during the Pre-Olympic tournament match. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s Satou Sabally (l) blocks Brazil’s Kamilla Cardoso during the Pre-Olympic tournament match. | Photo Credit: AFP

Germany’s basketball team booked themselves a first-ever ticket to the Olympics as the 12-team line-up for the women’s tournament at the 2024 Paris Games was confirmed on Sunday.

Germany beat Brazil 73-71 at the FIBA Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament in Belem, Brazil, one of four concurrent qualifying tournaments. The other three tournaments took place in China, Belgium and Hungary.

“To earn the ticket, I’m just so happy. We just made history. This team’s never been to the Olympics. They’re a wild bunch and I’m super proud of them,” Germany head coach Lisa Thomaidis said.

Canada also qualified on Sunday despite winning just one of their three qualifying matches, after Hungary were dealt a 73-72 defeat by Spain.

“It is a complete rollercoaster when your fate is in someone else’s hands,” Canadian forward Natalie Achonwa said.

ALSO READ | Argentina beats Brazil 1-0 to secure spot at Paris 2024 and eliminate archrival

“But it was so exciting when we got to celebrate the moment together knowing that our dreams and our goals survive another day and that we get to represent Canada in Paris 2024.”

Japan, Serbia and Spain were the other teams to secure qualification on Sunday, while Australia, China, Belgium, Nigeria and Puerto Rico sealed their spots in the tournament on Friday and Saturday.

The United States earned automatic qualification after winning a record-extending 11th Women’s World Cup title in 2022, while France qualified as host nation. Both teams also took part in the qualifying tournaments and won all three of their games.

