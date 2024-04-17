MagazineBuy Print

NBA Play-In Tournament: Sacramento Kings eliminates Golden State Warriors with 118-94 win

The Kings avenged a game seven loss at home to Golden State in last year’s first round by playing cleaner and being quicker to loose balls against an older Warriors team

Published : Apr 17, 2024 10:38 IST , SACRAMENTO - 2 MINS READ

AP
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (R) and forward Keegan Murray celebrate against Golden State Warriors.
Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (R) and forward Keegan Murray celebrate against Golden State Warriors. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (R) and forward Keegan Murray celebrate against Golden State Warriors. | Photo Credit: AP

Keegan Murray scored 32 points, De’Aaron Fox added 24 and the Sacramento Kings stayed alive in the Play-In tournament, eliminating the Golden State Warriors with a 118-94 victory on Tuesday.

Sacramento advanced to play against New Orleans Pelicans on Friday with a chance to return to the Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Western Conference after snapping an NBA record 16-year playoff drought last season.

ALSO READ | LeBron James, Lakers edge Pelicans 110-106, to face Denver Nuggets in Playoffs

The Kings avenged a game seven loss at home to Golden State in last year’s first round by playing cleaner and being quicker to loose balls against the older Warriors in what was one of the most consequential wins for the franchise in two decades.

The loss kept Golden State out of the playoffs for the third time in the past five seasons, including two eliminations in the Play-In tournament. The Warriors committed 16 turnovers, gave up 15 offensive rebounds and way too many open 3-pointers, looking nothing like the dynastic team that won four titles from 2015-22.

Klay Thompson missed all 10 shots from the field and Stephen Curry didn’t get nearly enough help. Curry finished with 22 points but was hounded for much of the game by Keon Ellis.

The undrafted Ellis, who was on a two-way contract until February, added 15 points to go with his strong defense. Harrison Barnes scored 17 and Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento.

Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry chase after a loose ball.
Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry chase after a loose ball. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (L) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry chase after a loose ball. | Photo Credit: AP

The meeting between the Northern California rivals separated by less than 100 miles was a rematch of last year’s series won by Golden State. Curry scored 50 points in the seventh game.

The crowd was loud from the start even if the energy didn’t quite reach the level of last year’s matchup, when Sacramento fans celebrated the end of the record-long playoff drought.

Murray hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and the Kings built their lead to 16 points in the second quarter before the Warriors rallied behind their bench to cut the deficit to 54-50 at the half.

Golden State got within one early in the third quarter before Sacramento responded with a 19-5 run keyed by a pair of 3-pointers from Ellis to build the lead back to 15 points.

