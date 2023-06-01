Basketball

Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut may come in Sacramento, not Las Vegas

San Antonio Spurs, which holds the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft and is widely expected to choose Wembanyama, is among six teams that will play in Sacramento at the California Classic.

AP
Denver 01 June, 2023 08:24 IST
Denver 01 June, 2023 08:24 IST
Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

San Antonio Spurs, which holds the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft and is widely expected to choose Wembanyama, is among six teams that will play in Sacramento at the California Classic.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut might come in Sacramento.

San Antonio Spurs, which holds the No. 1 pick in the June 22 draft and is widely expected to choose Wembanyama, is among six teams that will play in Sacramento at the California Classic, one of the smaller summer leagues that precedes the one where all NBA teams participate in Las Vegas.

The Spurs and Hornets, who hold the No. 2 draft pick, will open their schedules in Sacramento against one another, meaning the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the draft could face off in their summer league opener — just not in Las Vegas.

Also Read
Detroit Pistons set to offer Monty Williams $10M per year - Reports

“This event is the perfect kick-off to the NBA Summer League, giving fans the opportunity to watch the next generation of basketball talent and enjoy a world-class entertainment experience,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said.

The event in Sacramento starts July 3, or four days before the one with all teams taking part in Las Vegas. San Antonio plays Charlotte in Sacramento on July 3, with the other matchups that day being Miami against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State taking on the Kings.

On July 5, Golden State plays Charlotte, San Antonio plays the Lakers and Miami faces Sacramento.

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starts on July 7.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Victor Wembanyama - Who is the NBA’s No.1 draft pick potentially heading to San Antonio Spurs?

WATCH: NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals recap

WATCH: How does the NBA draft lottery work- Explained

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

On friendship day, a look at the friendships in the world of sports

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us