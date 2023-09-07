World Championships bronze medallist Akash Kumar (57kg) defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the final of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Kumar, a world championship bronze winner in the 2021 edition, started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself.
Abusal tried counter-attacking in the second round but with no success as Kumar’s attacking punches were relentless.
The Indian did not give his opponent any chance of a comeback throughout the bout. Kumar secured a unanimous 5-0 win to enter the final to be played on Saturday.
Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) and Manju Rani (50kg) will be in action on Friday in their semifinal bouts.
An 11-member Indian team, which has five women in it, is competing in the tournament.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Iraq, Live Score, 2023 King’s Cup semifinal: Starting XIs out, Gurpreet captains India, When and where to watch
- ISL 2023-24: When will Mohun Bagan Super Giant play in the Indian Super League?
- VIDEO: K.L. Rahul hits the nets ahead of Asia Cup Super 4 match against Pakistan
- Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial International Boxing tournament
- ISL 2023-24 schedule: Full list of Indian Super League matches, East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan on October 28
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE