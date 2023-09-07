MagazineBuy Print

Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial International Boxing tournament

Kumar, a world championship bronze winner in the 2021 edition, started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 15:40 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Akash Kumar (L).
FILE PHOTO: India's Akash Kumar (L). | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Akash Kumar (L). | Photo Credit: PTI

World Championships bronze medallist Akash Kumar (57kg) defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the final of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Abusal tried counter-attacking in the second round but with no success as Kumar's attacking punches were relentless.

Abusal tried counter-attacking in the second round but with no success as Kumar’s attacking punches were relentless.

The Indian did not give his opponent any chance of a comeback throughout the bout. Kumar secured a unanimous 5-0 win to enter the final to be played on Saturday.

Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) and Manju Rani (50kg) will be in action on Friday in their semifinal bouts.

An 11-member Indian team, which has five women in it, is competing in the tournament.

