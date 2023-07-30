MagazineBuy Print

Santiago earns decision win over Donaire for vacant WBC bantamweight title

One judge scored the bout 115-113 and the other two saw it 116-112 for Santiago, who improved to 28-3 with five drawn and 14 knockouts.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 08:59 IST , Los Angeles, United States - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Alexandro Santiago celebrates winning his bantamweight title boxing match against Nonito Donaire, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Alexandro Santiago celebrates winning his bantamweight title boxing match against Nonito Donaire, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Alexandro Santiago celebrates winning his bantamweight title boxing match against Nonito Donaire, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. | Photo Credit: AP

Mexico’s Alexandro Santiago earned a unanimous 12-round decision over former four-division champion Nonito Donaire on Saturday to claim the vacant World Boxing Council bantamweight world title.

Santiago, 27, claimed the first world title of his career as he denied the 40-year-old “Filipino Flash,” who was aiming to rebound from a brutal second-round knockout loss to Japan’s Naoya Inoue 13 months ago.

Donaire, who has held world titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight and featherweight, kept it close in the early going and rocked Santiago with a left hook in the third round.

But he couldn’t match Santiago’s pace as the fight progressed, with the Mexican landing a barrage of convincing blows in the ninth round and quickly halting Donaire’s momentum when the Philippines fighter came out looking to land a big blow.

One judge scored the bout 115-113 and the other two saw it 116-112 for Santiago, who improved to 28-3 with five drawn and 14 knockouts.

Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago exchange punches during the WBC World Bantamweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago exchange punches during the WBC World Bantamweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Nonito Donaire and Alexandro Santiago exchange punches during the WBC World Bantamweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

“It’s been an honour to fight such a legend like Nonito Donaire,” said Santiago, who was brought to tears in the ring as Donaire offered a congratulatory hug in the ring.

Donaire fell to 42-8 with 28 knockouts and said he thought he had more to do in the ring.

“Disappointed,” he admitted but added: “I feel good still. I love the sport so much.”

Also Read: Ex-Puerto Rico boxer Félix Verdejo found guilty on two charges tied to death of his pregnant lover

He said he and his wife, Rachel, who trains and manages him, will have a conversation to “see where we go from there.

“But I know I felt good,” he said. “There were just some things that didn’t trigger.”

Was that because he’s 40 years old, Donaire was asked.

“I say ‘Hell no’ to that,” he said.

The fight at T-Mobile Arena was on the undercard of the highly anticipated welterweight world title unification bout between unbeaten Americans Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

