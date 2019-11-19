More Sports Boxing Boxing Big Bout League: Mary Kom to fight for Punjab Royals M.C. Mary Kom will represent NCR Punjab Royals in the Big Bout League, in which all the six teams featuring will have five men and two women boxers each. PTI 19 November, 2019 21:33 IST M.C. Mary Kom in action during the 2nd India Open international boxing tournament in Guwaha .(File Photo) - RITU RAJ KONWAR PTI 19 November, 2019 21:33 IST Indian boxer M.C. Mary Kom will be a part of the NCR Punjab Royals team during the Big Bout League, while her nemesis Nikhat Zareen will compete for Odisha Warriors, the organisers announced on Tuesday.All six teams featuring in the League, starting December 2, will have five men and two women boxers each.Each team can have three foreign players in its ranks.ALSO READ | Vijender to meet Ghanaian Adamu in Dubai on November 22World Championship silver medallist Amit Panghal will compete for Adani Gujarat, while Pinki Rani will be part of the Bengaluru side.Rio Olympics bronze medallist Ingrit Valencia was picked by Bombay Bullets in the players’ draft held on Tuesday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.