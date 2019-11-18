Vijender to meet Ghanaian Adamu in Dubai on November 22

Unbeaten Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh will take on former Ghanaian Olympian and two-time Commonwealth Super middleweight champion Charles Adamu in his next bout in Dubai on November 22.

The fight will happen during the #RotundaRumble2, featuring top stars such as WBO world super lightweight No. 1 Jack Catterall and WBO world bantamweight No. 4 Thomas Patrick Ward.

In his last fight, 34-year-old Vijender had defeated Mike Snider during his US debut in July last year. The WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Super middleweight champion from India holds an 11-0 record, with eight knockout wins.

Adamu, 42, is an experienced boxer with a win-loss-draw record of 33-14-0, including 26 knockout wins.

“After having rigorous training sessions for more than two months, I am fully prepared to end my year on a winning note. For me, this fight will be a build-up to the World title which I am aiming to bag in 2020. I am sure my debut fight in Dubai is going to be an exciting one and I am looking forward to an early knockout win,” said Vijender.

“No doubt Adamu is an experienced opponent, but I will compete with my power.” said Vijender.

Adamu sounded confident as well. “Vijender Singh must know that this fight isn't going to be easy for him… I will put up tactical masterclass he has never seen before. I have fought more than three times the number of fights he has," said the Ghanaian.

Adamu said he is confident of ending Vijender’s winning run.

“I will bring my experience into play and look to play on the mind of Vijender Singh. Before all my fights I spend time analysing my opponent’s strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

“If he thinks I’ll be one of his earlier opponents whom he’ll brush by then he’s very mistaken. I am a two-time former Commonwealth super middleweight champion and will put up a tactical master-class he’s never seen before,” he added.